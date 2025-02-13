Jamaica charts bold future for paralympic sports as Samuda calls for diversification

Jamaica is poised to take a ground-breaking leap in paralympic sports, following a high-profile visit from International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons and Executive Director of the Americas Paralympic Committee (AmPC) Michele Formonte.

With ambitions set sky-high, discussions centered on establishing Jamaica as the nucleus of Caribbean paralympic development while widening the nation’s competitive scope beyond its traditional stronghold—track and field.

Expanding horizons

Parsons, recognizing Jamaica’s rich legacy in athletics, emphasized the necessity of broadening its sporting repertoire.

“Paralympic sport here in Jamaica has been successful specifically in track and field. One of the things that we want to do is to expand. There are already so many areas here in archery, even surfing, cycling, and wheelchair basketball is coming back.”

His remarks align seamlessly with the vision of the Jamaica Paralympic Association (JPA), whose leadership is committed to transforming the national sporting landscape.

The engine of sporting and economic growth

JPA President Christopher Samuda passionately outlined the importance of strategic diversification, likening the evolution of sports to the development of national economies.

“The economy of sport is not dissimilar from national economies, the success of which lies in diversification, mechanization, digitization, innovation, strategic management, and best practices policy-making.”

To put this philosophy into action, the JPA is preparing to launch an ambitious talent identification initiative, aiming to introduce a wave of new para-athletes across various disciplines.

A bold sporting portfolio

Samuda elaborated on the JPA’s commitment to investing in an extensive range of para sports, solidifying Jamaica’s place as a multifaceted competitor on the global stage.

“We, at the Jamaica Paralympic Association (JPA), subscribe to this culture of sport governance and are therefore investing in sports such as archery, fencing, judo, taekwondo, cycling, boccia, surfing, badminton, and wheelchair basketball. We are also looking towards wheelchair rugby, goalball, and swimming as we broaden the menu and redefine success in sport, making strides in as many disciplines as possible.”

This strategy is not confined to paralympic endeavors alone. The JPA’s holistic approach mirrors similar advancements in the Olympic movement, which has seen Jamaica rise to prominence in gymnastics, rugby, lacrosse, skateboarding, basketball, archery, and even winter sports such as curling and skiing.

“Let’s diversify the economy of sport and merge it commercially with the ecosystem of tourism, culture, and the environment.”

Jamaica’s road to international success

Jamaica’s Paralympic ambitions are already taking shape on the global stage. The JPA will send a team to the World Para Athletics Championships in Delhi, India (September 26 – October 5) and the Youth Parapan American Games in Santiago, Chile (November 1 – 15).

Before these prestigious competitions, the JPA is set to make history on home soil. In partnership with Velocity Fest, the organization will stage para sport disciplines at a track meet on April 19, an event that has once again earned the stamp of approval from both IPC and World Para Athletics as a sanctioned qualifier for international track and field competitions.

As Jamaica cements its role as a leader in Caribbean Paralympic development, the call for diversification stands as a defining blueprint for the future. With an unwavering commitment to growth, inclusion, and global competitiveness, the JPA is determined to reshape the country’s sporting legacy—one discipline at a time.