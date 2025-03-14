Jamaica cements third place as Caribbean nations rise in netball’s global standings

The latest World Netball (WN) rankings have reaffirmed Jamaica’s dominance in the sport, with the Sunshine Girls securing third place and widening their lead over fourth-ranked England.

In the wake of the annual update, Jamaica has solidified its status as the highest-ranked Caribbean nation, proving once again why they are a formidable force on the international stage.

Caribbean teams on the rise

Several Caribbean nations have made significant strides in the rankings, reflecting their growing influence in the netball world. St. Kitts and Nevis climbed three spots to 37th, showcasing their steady improvement and commitment to the game. Meanwhile, St. Eustatius entered the rankings for the first time at 49th, having now played the required minimum of eight international matches since March 1, 2022—a milestone moment for the team.

On the other end of the spectrum, Antigua and Barbuda experienced the steepest decline, dropping six places to 44th. This setback follows the removal of their stronger results from before March 2022, emphasizing the importance of consistent international performance to maintain ranking stability.

The method behind the movement

World Netball’s annual rankings update ensures that standings accurately reflect the most current form of international teams. This year’s recalibration removed matches played between July 1, 2020, and February 28, 2022, a period that had been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruption of global competition. Additionally, matches played between March 1, 2023, and February 29, 2024, now carry only half their original weight, while all matches after February 29, 2024, remain at full value.

While the top five teams remained unchanged, there were notable shifts within the rankings. New Zealand inched closer to top-ranked Australia, reducing their gap from 12 to just nine points. Meanwhile, other African nations, such as Zambia and Botswana, made impressive gains, rising to 15th and 20th, respectively.

One significant omission from this year’s rankings is Tanzania, which has dropped off the list due to not meeting the minimum match requirement. They must play at least one more game in the next 12 months to regain their position.

With Jamaica leading the charge and other Caribbean nations making their mark, the region continues to be a powerful force in global netball. As teams like St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Eustatius rise in the ranks, the Caribbean’s presence in international netball is stronger than ever, setting the stage for even greater achievements in the years to come.