Jamaica Boxing Association kicks off 2025 with electrifying fight card

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Boxing Association (JBA) is set to ignite the ring with its first major fight night of 2025, staging an action-packed event on Saturday at the historic Stanley Couch Gym in Parade Gardens, downtown Kingston.

Under the powerful banner of the Gloves Over Guns Futures Initiative, the event promises to be a thrilling display of boxing talent, blending novice contenders, elite amateurs, and professional fighters in a stacked 11-bout line-up. The program is designed not only to promote the sport but also to foster community development by offering young athletes a constructive pathway through boxing.

A night of rising talent and professional showdowns

The evening’s matchups will begin with fresh-faced fighters making their competitive debuts, gradually progressing to more seasoned amateurs and culminating in two electrifying professional bouts. Boxing clubs from across the island, as well as high schools like Irwin High (St. James), Muschett High (Trelawny), and Penwood High (Kingston), will field fighters eager to prove their mettle in the ring.

Among the standout teams competing is the formidable Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) squad, alongside the battle-hardened Suga Gym (Olympic Gardens), Port Antonio Gym, and Fit Like a Fighter Initiative (Portmore). Each will be vying for bragging rights in an event that is expected to set the tone for a thrilling year in Jamaican boxing.

‘A strong start o an exciting year’

JBA President Stephen “Bomber” Jones expressed immense enthusiasm about Saturday’s spectacle, highlighting its significance in the boxing community.

“After having three very successful Futures events at the end of last year, we will build on that momentum with its resumption this Saturday at Stanley Couch Gym,” Jones stated.

“The Futures series is a platform born out of the Gloves Over Guns Initiative where the future stars of Jamaica get to showcase their talent, and the public gets to see firsthand the journeys of our champions from the outset.

“Saturday will feature our grassroots boxers from high schools, elite boxers on the road to the 2028 Olympics, and two exciting pro bouts to close the night. It’s a fantastic start to the year, and we’ll be hosting this event on the last Saturday of every month.”

Strong corporate backing for boxing’s growth

The event’s success is further bolstered by key sponsorship from major corporate partners, including the Sandals Foundation, KFC, and Good Life (Water). Their continued support has been instrumental in fueling the development of young Jamaican fighters and ensuring that platforms like Gloves Over Guns continue to inspire and uplift communities through sport.

Saturday’s fight night also follows an intensive training clinic for local boxing coaches, which was conducted in January at Stanley Couch Gym under the guidance of renowned Canadian sports performance coach Ava Sturm. The workshop, which brought together 20 coaches from across the island, was designed to enhance coaching techniques and further elevate the standard of Jamaica’s boxing prospects.

With the adrenaline-pumping event just a day away, anticipation is soaring as Jamaica’s most promising boxing talents prepare to showcase their skills. Whether newcomers stepping into the ring for the first time or seasoned fighters chasing professional glory, Saturday night is poised to deliver explosive matchups, unforgettable moments, and a glimpse into the future of Jamaican boxing.

Fight night begins at 7:00—let the bell ring, and let the battles begin!