Yvette-Colbourne-278x90
Sports

Jamaica Boxing Association kicks off 2025 with electrifying fight card

Jamaica Boxing Association kicks off 2025 with electrifying fight card
By Ian Burnett

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Boxing Association (JBA) is set to ignite the ring with its first major fight night of 2025, staging an action-packed event on Saturday at the historic Stanley Couch Gym in Parade Gardens, downtown Kingston.

Under the powerful banner of the Gloves Over Guns Futures Initiative, the event promises to be a thrilling display of boxing talent, blending novice contenders, elite amateurs, and professional fighters in a stacked 11-bout line-up. The program is designed not only to promote the sport but also to foster community development by offering young athletes a constructive pathway through boxing.

A night of rising talent and professional showdowns

The evening’s matchups will begin with fresh-faced fighters making their competitive debuts, gradually progressing to more seasoned amateurs and culminating in two electrifying professional boutsBoxing clubs from across the island, as well as high schools like Irwin High (St. James), Muschett High (Trelawny), and Penwood High (Kingston), will field fighters eager to prove their mettle in the ring.

Among the standout teams competing is the formidable Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) squad, alongside the battle-hardened Suga Gym (Olympic Gardens), Port Antonio Gym, and Fit Like a Fighter Initiative (Portmore). Each will be vying for bragging rights in an event that is expected to set the tone for a thrilling year in Jamaican boxing.

- Advertisement -

‘A strong start o an exciting year’

JBA President Stephen “Bomber” Jones expressed immense enthusiasm about Saturday’s spectacle, highlighting its significance in the boxing community.

“After having three very successful Futures events at the end of last year, we will build on that momentum with its resumption this Saturday at Stanley Couch Gym,” Jones stated.

“The Futures series is a platform born out of the Gloves Over Guns Initiative where the future stars of Jamaica get to showcase their talent, and the public gets to see firsthand the journeys of our champions from the outset.

“Saturday will feature our grassroots boxers from high schools, elite boxers on the road to the 2028 Olympics, and two exciting pro bouts to close the night. It’s a fantastic start to the year, and we’ll be hosting this event on the last Saturday of every month.”

Strong corporate backing for boxing’s growth

The event’s success is further bolstered by key sponsorship from major corporate partners, including the Sandals Foundation, KFC, and Good Life (Water). Their continued support has been instrumental in fueling the development of young Jamaican fighters and ensuring that platforms like Gloves Over Guns continue to inspire and uplift communities through sport.

Saturday’s fight night also follows an intensive training clinic for local boxing coaches, which was conducted in January at Stanley Couch Gym under the guidance of renowned Canadian sports performance coach Ava Sturm. The workshop, which brought together 20 coaches from across the island, was designed to enhance coaching techniques and further elevate the standard of Jamaica’s boxing prospects.

With the adrenaline-pumping event just a day away, anticipation is soaring as Jamaica’s most promising boxing talents prepare to showcase their skills. Whether newcomers stepping into the ring for the first time or seasoned fighters chasing professional glory, Saturday night is poised to deliver explosive matchups, unforgettable moments, and a glimpse into the future of Jamaican boxing.

Fight night begins at 7:00—let the bell ring, and let the battles begin!

More Stories

Dominant U20 Reggae Girlz crush St. Vincent 7-0 in Qualifying opener

Dominant U20 Reggae Girlz crush St. Vincent 7-0 in Qualifying opener

MANAGUA, NICARAGUA – Jamaica’s U20 Reggae Girlz launched their CONCACAF Women’s U20 Qualifiers campaign in stunning fashion, delivering a clinical 7-0 dismantling of St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the National Football Stadium in Managua on...
Sport Minister Grange confirms US$350,000 investment in world-class upgrade of National Stadium track

Sport Minister Grange confirms US$350,000 investment in world-class upgrade of National Stadium track

KINGSTON, Jamaica – With the pulse of the island’s rich track and field legacy beating strong, the Jamaican government has announced a full-scale resurfacing of the...
Guyana names final 16 for U21 women’s hockey squad ahead of PAHF Challenge

Guyana names final 16 for U21 women’s hockey squad ahead of PAHF Challenge

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – With just weeks to go before the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) Junior Challenge, the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) has officially unveiled its final 16-player roster set to...
CG United Women’s Super50 Cup returns to St. Kitts for cricket showpiece

CG United Women’s Super50 Cup returns to St. Kitts for cricket showpiece

JOHN’S, Antigua–The Caribbean’s premier women’s cricket tournament is back, as Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the much-anticipated return of the CG United Women’s Super50 Cup to St. Kitts. From February 24...
Shaw sits out as Reggae Girlz face Peru

Shaw sits out as Reggae Girlz face Peru, Busby seizes chance to test new talent

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Reggae Girlz will take the field without their talismanic captain, Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, when they clash with Peru in a pair...
Alfred and Charles reign supreme as St. Lucia’s best athletes of 2024

Alfred and Charles reign supreme as St. Lucia’s best athletes of 2024

CASTRIES, St. Lucia – In a celebration of sporting brilliance, Julien Alfred and Johnson Charles once again cemented their status as St. Lucia’s finest athletes,...
Shaw strikes twice as Man City crush Liverpool in Super League showdown

Shaw strikes twice as Man City crush Liverpool in Super League showdown

MANCHESTER, England – Jamaican goal-scoring sensation Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw delivered a stunning two-goal performance as Manchester City obliterated Liverpool 4-0 in an electrifying Women’s Super League...
Emrit urges Red Force to stay sharp amid Championship break

Emrit urges Red Force to stay sharp amid Championship break

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – With an impressive unbeaten run in the 2024 West Indies Championship, Trinidad & Tobago Red Force have emerged as formidable...
Campbelle leads the charge as Guyana aims for Super50 glory

Campbelle leads the charge as Guyana aims for Super50 glory

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Shemaine Campbelle has been entrusted with leading a formidable Guyana squad as they prepare for battle in the CG...
Usain Bolt

Should Usain Bolt be named a Jamaican National Hero?

The question of whether Usain Bolt should be granted Jamaica’s highest honor—the title of National Hero—has resurfaced amid ongoing discussions about his legacy and...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Dominant U20 Reggae Girlz crush St. Vincent 7-0 in Qualifying opener

Dominant U20 Reggae Girlz crush St. Vincent 7-0 in Qualifying opener

Skip to content