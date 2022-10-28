fbpx
Sports

Jamaica Beach Volleyball Referees Return

Jamaica Beach Volleyball Referees Return
By Ian Burnett

After a two-year hiatus, Jamaican referees have been invited to officiate in the first staging of the NORCECA continental Under-23 beach Tournament in the Cayman Islands.

The tournament will take place from October 27 – 31 and the referees were scheduled to depart on Thursday from the Norman Manley International Airport, Kingston.

Officiating will be Kenneth Waugh (International referee and Chairman of Jamaica Volleyball Referees Association). Continental referees are Cheryl Daley and Cherine Richards and National referees Stephen Yee Sing and Lloyd Archer.

- Advertisement -

They will be able to sharpen their technical skills after being dormant for some time. Of note Cheryl Daley and Cherine Richards are the only continental beach referees in the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association.

Waugh stated that he was excited for the experience of the referees as they do not get this opportunity often. “Coming out of Covid it would give them the chance to get back on the sand to improve their skills to participate in continental referee courses.”

Meanwhile, the Men’s pair of Andrae Robb and Andrew Blake was slated to leave the island on Thursday to participate in the inaugural NORCECA Continental Under-23 Beach Tournament. Fourteen countries are expected to participate.

 

Previous article55th Jamaica Open Golf Championship launched 
Next articlePlayer responsibility, coaching innovation lacking – Sir Andy Roberts

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Jamaican Christian group warns government not to diminish devotion protocols in schools

Jamaican Christian group warns government not to diminish devotion protocols in...

Click here to view
Skip to content