Jamaica Beach Volleyball Referees Return

After a two-year hiatus, Jamaican referees have been invited to officiate in the first staging of the NORCECA continental Under-23 beach Tournament in the Cayman Islands.

The tournament will take place from October 27 – 31 and the referees were scheduled to depart on Thursday from the Norman Manley International Airport, Kingston.

Officiating will be Kenneth Waugh (International referee and Chairman of Jamaica Volleyball Referees Association). Continental referees are Cheryl Daley and Cherine Richards and National referees Stephen Yee Sing and Lloyd Archer.

They will be able to sharpen their technical skills after being dormant for some time. Of note Cheryl Daley and Cherine Richards are the only continental beach referees in the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association.

Waugh stated that he was excited for the experience of the referees as they do not get this opportunity often. “Coming out of Covid it would give them the chance to get back on the sand to improve their skills to participate in continental referee courses.”

Meanwhile, the Men’s pair of Andrae Robb and Andrew Blake was slated to leave the island on Thursday to participate in the inaugural NORCECA Continental Under-23 Beach Tournament. Fourteen countries are expected to participate.