JAAA Names 78-strong Carifta Games Team

The Clayton sisters of Tia and Tina, as well as the back-to-form Brianna Lyston on the girls’ side, and Bryan Levell and Rayon Campbell on the boys’ side, are some of the leaders of a 78-strong Jamaican team selected for this year’s staging of the Carifta Games.

Slated for the National Stadium in Kingston from April 16 to 18, the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) named the powerful team last week ahead of the 49th Carifta Games being hosted by Jamaica for the eighth time and seeking to top the medals table for the 35th consecutive edition.

Tina Clayton, the reigning World Under-20 100m gold medallist, twin sister Tia, who triumphed at Carifta Trials last month, as well as Brianna Lyston, who scorched an 11.14secs in the 100m and 22.66secs in the 200m this season, form a formidable group of Under-20 girls. Lyston is the world leader in her age group category.

The former St Jago star came to prominence as a 12-year-old a few seasons ago, but went off the boil somewhat, coinciding with the emergence of the Clayton sisters. Lyston has since changed schools and is now representing Hydel High and her recent displays have sent tongues wagging, as she appears to have overcome her numerous injury issues and now looks set to unleash her true potential.

Others who created sparks at Trials include Safia Hinds and Alexis James in the 400m hurdles and the 100m hurdles, respectively. Hinds had run 58.06 seconds to win her event, while James had established 13.16 seconds to conquer her event.

In the field events, triple jumper Jaydon Hibbert and shot putter Christopher Young have also impressed with Hibbert cutting the sand at 16.56m and Young throwing the put 20.20m for a personal best earlier this year.

Levell has posted 20.53 seconds for 200m, while Campbell had set a world-leading 49.52 seconds for 400m hurdles.

According to one report, JAAA boss Garth Gayle is optimistic about another dominant performance from the Jamaicans.

“It is a very talented team of junior athletes that will represent Jamaica and do well at the Carifta Games,” he told SportsMax.

But before the Carifta Games, the athletes will contest the annual five-day Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships which begin at the same venue on Tuesday.

Teams: Under-17 Girls – Theianna-Lee Terrelonge, Camoy Binger, Sabrina Dockery, Abigail Campbell, Quana Walker, Andrene Peart, Ricaria Campbell, Kededra Coombs, Deandra Harris, Bryana Davidson, Jody-Ann Daley, Asia McKay, Danielle Noble, Rohanna Sudlow, Shemonique Hazle, Sabrina Atkinson, Dionjah Shaw, Rehanna Biggs, Natassia Burrell.

Under-17 Boys – Gary Card, Shaquane Gordon, Romario Hines, Rickoy Hunter, Tajh-Marques White, Marchino Rose, Ainsley Brown, Rasheed Pryce, Yoshane Bowen, Tyrone Lawson, Jordan Mowatt, Princewell Martin, Jadan Campbell, Zachary Wallace, Aaron McKenzie, Chavez Penn, Euan Young, Despiro Wray.

Under-20 Girls – Tia Clayton, Tina Clayton, Brianna Lyston, Oneika McAnnuff, Shackelia Green, Jaylia Kelly, Rushana Dwyer, Samantha Pryce, Jody Ann Mitchell, Ashara Frater, Safhia Hinds, Alexis James, Oneka Wilson, Britannia Johnson, Annishka McDonald, Malaija Cunningham, Serena Cole, Kay-Lagay Clarke, Jo-Anna Pinnock, Cedricka Williams, Rickeisha Simms.

Under-20 Boys – DeAndre Daley, Bryan Levell, Bouwahjgie Nkrumie, Sandrey Davison, Delano Kennedy, Shemar Palmer, J’Voughnn Blake, Adrian Nethersole, Nicholas Power, Christopher Young, Balvin Israel, Royan Walters, Brandon Pottinger, Xavier Codling, Kobe Lawrence, Rayon Campbell, Roshawn Clarke, Jahvel Granville, Demario Prince, Jaydon Hibbert.

Management team – Dr Oneil Ankle, chef de mission; Orrett Wallace, team manager; Collette Feurtado-Pryce, assistant manager; Corey Bennett, head coach; Leaford Grant, Ricardo Cunningham, Joycelyn Gibson, Kamille Ennis, Wayne Stewart, Jeremy Delisser, Aston Tomlin, Dwayne Williams, coaches; Dr Carl Bruce, team doctor; Marlon Wilkie, massage therapist