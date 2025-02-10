Hope, Powell, and Raza power Dubai Capitals to long-awaited ILT20 glory

Dubai – Under the bright lights of the Dubai International Stadium, the Dubai Capitals rose from the depths of despair to script a sensational triumph, defeating the Desert Vipers in a pulsating DP World ILT20 Season 3 final on Sunday.

With 190 runs to chase and a maiden title at stake, the Capitals’ top order stumbled under the immense weight of expectation. David Warner, Gulbadin Naib, and captain Sam Billings fell cheaply, leaving the team on the brink of yet another heartbreak. But then came the turning point—a lifeline that changed the course of the final.

A stroke of luck and a game-changing partnership

With his team reeling under pressure, Rovman Powell seemed destined for an early exit when Vipers’ wicketkeeper Azam Khan stumped him. However, to the disbelief of the Vipers’ camp, the appeal was turned down.

That moment proved pivotal. Powell regrouped, and alongside Shai Hope—the tournament’s leading run-scorer—the duo built an 80-run stand for the fourth wicket, breathing life into the Capitals’ chase. Their composed stroke play and calculated aggression helped inch the team closer to an improbable victory.

Earlier in the match, the Vipers had their own struggles. Star opener Alex Hales departed early, forcing Max Holden to anchor the innings until the 16th over. Then came the fireworks—Sam Curran’s composed half-century and Azam Khan’s blistering knock propelled the Vipers to a formidable total that seemed beyond the Capitals’ reach.

By the 16th over of the chase, the Capitals were only six runs ahead of the Vipers’ score at the same stage. But the cracks in the Vipers’ armor began to show. The absence of captain Lockie Ferguson and Sri Lankan spin maestro Wanindu Hasaranga left their bowling attack vulnerable at the death.

Powell’s power surge and Raza’s ruthless finish

Powell made the most of his fortune, unleashing a ferocious 63-run assault that put the Capitals within striking distance. But just as victory loomed, he perished on the final ball of the 18th over, leaving the match hanging in the balance with 24 runs still required.

With tension reaching its boiling point, it was Sikandar Raza who seized the moment. The Zimbabwean all-rounder delivered a masterclass in composure, punishing Mohammad Amir with three exquisite boundaries in the penultimate over before finishing in style—a four followed by a towering six—with four balls to spare.

Despite an early flurry from Amir and David Payne, which saw Warner dismissed while struggling with a back injury, the Capitals found a way to fight back. Even Billings had an early scare, surviving an unclaimed edge before his brief stay at the crease ended.

But in the end, it was Hope’s resilience, Powell’s brute force, and Raza’s ice-cold finishing that ensured the Capitals finally lifted their maiden ILT20 trophy.

After two seasons of heartbreak, Dubai’s cricketing faithful erupted in celebration, as the Capitals etched their names in ILT20 history—a story of nerves, redemption, and ultimate glory.