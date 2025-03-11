Guyana’s Golden Jaguars gear up for Gold Cup Qualifiers with dynamic squad announcement

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The road to the prestigious CONCACAF Gold Cup has begun for Guyana’s senior men’s national football team, the Golden Jaguars.

On Thursday evening, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) officially announced its provisional squad, showcasing a balanced mix of seasoned veterans and promising young talents ready to stake their claim for a spot in the final roster.

With the stakes higher than ever, head coach Wayne Dover, alongside assistants Marco Bonofiglio and Sam Cox, will spearhead the team’s preparation, ensuring that the Jaguars enter the qualifiers with precision, resilience, and an unyielding hunger for success.

A well-rounded squad across all positions

The 43-man provisional squad is brimming with talent across all departments.

The goalkeeping unit is fortified by experienced shot-stoppers and emerging talents, including Quillan Roberts, Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Akel Clarke, Sese Norville, Jamaine Cumberbatch, and Joshua Narine—all vying for the starting position.

At the heart of the defense, seasoned players will provide stability, while younger prospects inject fresh energy. The defenders named include Reiss Greenidge, Liam Gordon, Jalen Jones, Terence Vancooten, Terique Mohammed, Jeremy Garrett, Leo Lovell, Colin Nelson, Romaine Brackenridge, Kvist Paul, Raushan Ritch, Kevin Layne, Dominique Bobb, Sealon Sue, Cedric Osborne, Marcus Wilson, and Shakem Welcome.

The engine room of the Jaguars promises a blend of creativity and defensive discipline, featuring Malcom Miggins, Chris Macey, Kadell Daniels, Nathan Ferguson, Maliq Cadogan, Nathan Moriah-Welsh, Elliot Bonds, Stephen Duke-McKenna, Kelsey Benjamin, Curtez Kellman, Daniel Wilson, Ryan Hackett, and Darron Niles.

In the attacking third, the Jaguars will rely on a mix of clinical finishers and dynamic forwards. Those named in the squad include Isaiah Jones, Enoch George, Osaze DeRosario, Omari Glasgow, Morgan Ferrier, Abumuchi Benjamin, Liam Butts, Deon Moore, Marcus Tudor, Neron Barrow, and Stephen McDonald.

A pivotal test against Guatemala

The Golden Jaguars will now turn their attention to their decisive Gold Cup qualifying clash against Guatemala, set to take place in a two-leg series later this month. Due to venue constraints, Guyana’s designated “home game” will be hosted at the Barbados Football Association’s Technical Center in St. Michael on March 21. The team will then travel to Guatemala for the second leg on March 25, where they will battle to secure a spot in the region’s most prestigious tournament.

With a squad rich in both youth and experience, the Golden Jaguars stand on the brink of an exhilarating campaign. Their ability to gel as a cohesive unit, execute tactical precision, and display unwavering determination will be key in their pursuit of Gold Cup qualification.

As the countdown to kickoff begins, all eyes will be on this squad—one that carries the hopes of a nation and the dreams of Guyanese football fans worldwide.