Guyana’s Gold Cup dreams shift abroad as home match moves to Barbados

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Guyana’s much-anticipated CONCACAF Gold Cup preliminary showdown against Guatemala has been uprooted from home soil, with the match now set to take place at the Wildey AstroTurf in Barbados.

The change in venue, announced by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), has been attributed to logistical hurdles and concerns over playing conditions.

Originally scheduled to be hosted in Guyana, the critical fixture will now be contested on March 21 at 9:00 p.m. in Barbados, leaving the Golden Jaguars without the invaluable boost of a home crowd as they brace for a fierce test against one of CONCACAF’s top-tier teams.

Federation assures commitment to future home matches

In an official statement, GFF President Wayne Forde acknowledged that while the decision adhered to competition regulations, the federation remains determined to secure home-field advantage for future international fixtures.

- Advertisement -

“The move was made following extensive discussions with CONCACAF, and while it aligns with existing competition protocols, we are committed to ensuring that future home games are played in Guyana,” Forde affirmed.

Despite the setback, the Golden Jaguars will need to regroup swiftly as they prepare to take on a formidable Guatemalan side that currently sits ninth in the CONCACAF rankings.

A daunting challenge against a formidable opponent

For Guyana, ranked 19th in the region, the odds are stacked against them. Their recent encounters with Guatemala have been one-sided, with the Central Americans securing back-to-back victories—a dominant 3-1 win in the Nations League and an emphatic 4-0 triumph in the 2021 Gold Cup preliminaries.

The Golden Jaguars will need a resolute defensive performance and clinical execution in attack if they are to reverse their fortunes against an opponent that has consistently had the upper hand.

Neutral ground, but not neutral stakes

While Barbados offers a neutral venue, the stakes remain sky-high. Guyana will need to summon resilience, strategy, and unwavering determination to defy expectations and keep their Gold Cup aspirations alive.

With the countdown to March 21 underway, all eyes will be on the Jaguars as they strive to overcome adversity and prove their mettle on foreign turf.