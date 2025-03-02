Guyana U-20 Women triumph over Haiti to secure CONCACAF Championship spot

In a high-stakes showdown, Guyana’s Under-20 Women’s National Team rose to the occasion, edging past Haiti 1-0 on Tuesday night to book their place in the next phase of the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship.

With qualification hanging in the balance, Myanne Fernandes delivered the decisive moment in the 54th minute, sending Guyanese fans into celebration as her goal propelled the team to the top of Group A. The victory not only secured their progression but also dashed Haiti’s hopes, as Guyana leapfrogged them in the standings, finishing with seven points to Haiti’s six.

Now among the elite teams moving forward, Guyana joins Puerto Rico, Panama, Canada, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica in the next round. Awaiting them are continental powerhouses Mexico and the United States, with only four coveted spots available for the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup.

Trinidad & Tobago’s painful exit at home

While Guyana celebrated, the night was one of heartbreak for Trinidad & Tobago, who faced a crushing 12-0 defeat at the hands of Canada in their must-win match at the Ato Boldon Stadium.

From the opening whistle, Canada unleashed an offensive onslaught, leaving the T&T defense in disarray. Annabelle Chukwu led the charge with a hat-trick (6’, 11’, 56’), while Kierra Blundell matched the feat with her own three-goal performance (71’, 85’, 90’).

The relentless Canadian attack saw additional goals from Kaylee Hunter (8’), Léa Larocuhe (36’), Juliette Perreault (50’), Jeneva Hernandez Gray (54’), Teegan Melenhorst (74’), and Ella Kettles (90+2’). By the final whistle, T&T’s World Cup dream had been shattered in brutal fashion.

Guyana’s moment of truth

With their place in the next round secured, Guyana now faces its toughest test yet. Against regional giants Mexico and the United States, they will have to summon their best performances to keep their World Cup aspirations alive.

However, with the resilience they displayed against a formidable Haitian side, the team remains determined to continue defying expectations. As the tournament advances, all eyes will be on Guyana’s rising stars, who now have the chance to make history on an even bigger stage.