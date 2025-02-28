Guyana hands Jamaica Women first defeat, Barbados continue dominance

BASSETERRE, St Kitts – The CG United Women’s Super50 Cup continued in thrilling fashion, with defending champions Jamaica Women suffering a crushing eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Guyana Women at St Paul’s Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Barbados Women remained the only unbeaten team in the competition after a convincing 56-run victory over Windward Islands Women at Warner Park. Over at Conaree Sports Club, Trinidad & Tobago Women pulled off a stunning comeback to edge out Leeward Islands Women.

Guyana make light work of Jamaica’s total

Jamaica’s title defense took a major hit as Guyana’s disciplined bowling and clinical batting dismantled their line-up.

Batting first, Jamaica struggled to build momentum, losing openers Rashada Williams and Crishana McKenzie early to off-spinner Plafianna Millington. At 21 for two, the innings hung in the balance, but Chedean Nation (32) and Jodian Morgan (23) steadied the ship, guiding their side to a more comfortable 57 for two.

However, just as they seemed to regain control, Jamaica suffered a middle-order collapse, slipping to 84 for five in the 27th over. Contributions from Neisha-Ann Waisome (29), Lena Scott (22), and Vanessa Watts (20) salvaged a modest total of 175 all out in 47.4 overs.

Millington led the charge for Guyana with figures of 3-16, while Shabika Gajnabi chipped in with 2-27.

Guyana’s response was a masterclass in batting. Realeanna Grimmond (72 not out) and Mandy Mangru (60) dominated the chase, forging an authoritative partnership that sealed victory in 47.1 overs, cruising to 178 for two.

Coach Hubert Busby admitted, “We needed to apply more pressure with the ball, but credit to Guyana for their composure.”

Barbados Women stay unbeaten with Knight twins brilliance

At Warner Park, Kycia and Kyshona Knight stole the show, leading Barbados Women to a 56-run win over Windward Islands Women. The twin sisters combined for a crucial 115-run stand, with Kycia scoring 63 off 91 balls and Kyshona notching a patient 51 off 99 deliveries—her second consecutive half-century.

Despite their efforts, Barbados lost wickets regularly, eventually bowled out for 181 in 43.3 overs. Pearl Etienne (2-22), Jannillea Glasgow (2-24), Zaida James (2-30), and Afy Fletcher (2-37) all took two wickets each, keeping Windward Islands in the contest.

Windward Islands began the chase strongly, reaching 56 for one, with opener Ashlene Edward anchoring the innings with 31. However, their momentum came to a screeching halt when skipper Aaliyah Alleyne triggered a collapse, claiming two quick wickets. From 103 for seven, there was no way back as they were dismissed well short of the target.

Naijanni Cumberbatch starred with 3-20, while Alleyne (2-13) and Keila Elliot (2-14) provided crucial support.

T&T Women’s stunning comeback stuns Leeward Islands

Over at Conaree Sports Club, Leeward Islands Women squandered a commanding position, collapsing from 160 for four to 188 all out in 45.3 overs.

Their strong start was built on a stellar knock by Reniece Boyce (76), well-supported by Shawnisha Hector (35) and Divya Saxena (32). But what seemed destined to be a formidable total crumbled under the brilliance of Amrita Ramtahal (4-27) and Anisa Mohammed (3-26), who orchestrated a dramatic six-wicket collapse for just 28 runs—including the last four wickets falling for a mere two runs.

T&T Women’s chase had its own struggles but found salvation in Britney Cooper (72) and Anisa Mohammed (32), who built a crucial 89-run third-wicket stand. Even after Mohammed and Karishma Ramharack’s dismissals, Lee-Ann Kirby played a match-winning role, smashing 41 off 37 balls to guide her team to victory.

What’s next?

As the CG United Women’s Super50 Cup heats up, all eyes will be on Barbados Women, who remain the team to beat. Jamaica Women will need to regroup quickly as they seek to defend their title, while T&T Women’s resilience proves they are still a formidable force in the tournament.

With momentum shifting and surprises unfolding, the race for Super50 supremacy is far from over.