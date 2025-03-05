Guyana’s Daniel Williams smashes South American 200m indoor record in thrilling NAIA victory

Guyana’s Daniel Williams has propelled himself into the annals of South American athletics, delivering a record-breaking performance that left spectators in awe at the NAIA Championships.

The 23-year-old speedster, competing for Life University in Georgia, blazed across the finish line in 20.48 seconds to clinch victory in the 200-meter final at the Alachua County Sports Center. In doing so, he not only secured the gold but also obliterated a 35-year-old South American indoor record of 20.65 seconds, previously held by Brazilian Olympic medalist Robson Caetano da Silva since 1989.

Guyana celebrates Williams’ triumph

Following his history-making performance, Williams received high praise from James Cole, General Secretary of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), who described the achievement as a moment of immense national pride.

“The Athletics Association of Guyana is extremely proud of Daniel’s achievement,” Cole expressed. “He has long been an outstanding youth athlete, representing Guyana with distinction on the international stage. His silver medal in the 400m at the 2017 U18 World Championships in Nairobi was an early testament to his exceptional talent.”

From local phenom to international star

Williams’s journey to the top began in his homeland, where he first showcased his talents at the National Schools Championships, representing District 10 as a standout student of Mackenzie High School in Linden. His raw speed and relentless determination quickly set him apart, paving the way for his transition to the U.S. collegiate circuit, where his progress has been nothing short of remarkable.

His record-breaking feat comes on the heels of an already impressive indoor season. Earlier this year, he clocked 20.88 seconds in the 200m indoor race at Clemson, along with an impressive 33.32-second finish in the 300m indoor event.

Williams’ legacy continues to grow

With his latest achievement, Williams has cemented his status as one of Guyana’s most promising track stars, proving that his speed, talent, and work ethic can carry him to even greater heights on the global stage.

As he continues to push boundaries, one thing is certain: Daniel Williams is a name that will be remembered in South American athletics for years to come.