Guyana’s Attoya Harvey shines as NJCAA Atlantic Region Women’s Athlete of the Year

NEW YORK, United States – Attoya Harvey’s name is now etched among the best in collegiate athletics.

The Guyanese track sensation, a sophomore at Monroe College, has been named the 2025 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Atlantic Region Women’s Athlete of the Year—a testament to her relentless drive, exceptional talent, and unmatched dominance on the track.

This latest accolade cements Harvey’s status as a standout performer in the NJCAA circuit. Her electrifying season has seen her qualify for an astounding six events at the National Championships, more than any other athlete in the Atlantic Region. She currently reigns supreme in three individual events—the 600m, 800m, and 1000m—while also playing a crucial role in Monroe College’s formidable 4x400m relay and distance medley relay teams.

Her performances have not only propelled her to regional dominance but also earned her a place among the nation’s elite, ranking in the top 10 nationally in four of her six qualified events.

Recognition beyond the track

Harvey’s outstanding season was further validated by another prestigious title: Women’s Track Athlete of the Year, awarded by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). This double recognition underscores her immense contributions to Monroe College’s success and her growing influence in collegiate athletics.

- Advertisement -

Adding to Monroe College’s celebratory moment, head coach Shirvon Greene and assistant coach Shanique McKenzie-Daniel were also honored, being named the Atlantic Region Women’s Head Coach and Assistant Coach of the Year, respectively. Their guidance and strategic leadership have played a pivotal role in Harvey’s continued ascent and Monroe’s dominance in the region.

Harvey’s relentless pursuit of excellence continues to set new benchmarks, both for herself and for future athletes from Guyana. As she now turns her focus toward the NJCAA National Championships, the track world eagerly watches, knowing that her journey is far from over.

With each stride, each finish-line breakthrough, and each hard-earned victory, Attoya Harvey isn’t just running races—she’s defining a legacy.