Grand Slam Track unveils star-studded line-up for historic Kingston Slam

NEW YORK – Grand Slam Track has officially revealed its full roster of 96 elite Racers and Challengers set to ignite the track at the league’s highly anticipated inaugural event, the Kingston Slam, from April 4-6 in Jamaica.

This historic showdown at the National Stadium promises to redefine the landscape of professional track and field, with athletes from 22 nations competing in a ground-breaking format designed to deliver electrifying action.

World-class talent takes center stage

Headlining the Challengers are some of the most formidable names in global athletics, including Olympic and World Championship medalists Grace Stark, Dalilah Muhammad, Ackeem Blake, Favour Ofili, and Dominic Lobalu. These powerhouse competitors are set to bring world-class intensity to the Caribbean’s premier track and field stage.

However, the competition will be missing two key Racers—Devon Allen and Luis Grijalva—who have been sidelined due to injuries. Their absence has led to the inclusion of additional Challengers in their respective events, ensuring that the competition remains fierce and unpredictable.

A vision for a truly global track league

The Kingston Slam marks the dawn of a new era in track and field, with Grand Slam Track reinforcing its commitment to international representation and excellence. The presence of athletes spanning five continents underscores the league’s ambition to revolutionize the sport.

“We’re thrilled to finalize the line-up for our first-ever Grand Slam Track event,” said Michael Johnson, the league’s founder and Commissioner. “With 96 world-class competitors, the Kingston Slam will be a spectacular celebration of speed and athleticism. We invite fans from around the world to join us in Jamaica for what promises to be an unforgettable festival of track and field at the National Stadium.”

A season of showdowns

As anticipation builds for the Kingston Slam, Grand Slam Track has also confirmed that the Challengers for upcoming Slams in Miami, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles will be announced in the coming weeks. The league’s innovative format and star-studded line-up position it as a premier destination for track and field’s elite.

Full lineup of competitors for the Kingston Slam