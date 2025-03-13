Future of Caribbean squash brightens as coaches complete elite training

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Ten passionate squash coaches from four Caribbean nations successfully completed the intensive three-day World Squash Federation (WSF) Level 1 Coaching Course, marking a significant milestone for the region’s squash development.

Sponsored by the Federation of Pan American Squash, the course concluded with a rigorous theory and practical examination, followed by a one-on-one interview with esteemed instructor Colin White. The coaches proudly received their certifications on Sunday at the Liguanea Club in Kingston, equipped with new strategies to elevate the sport.

Representing Jamaica, The Bahamas, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, and the Cayman Islands, these dedicated professionals are now better prepared to shape the next generation of Caribbean squash players. Jamaica contributed the majority of participants, with seven attendees, including two from Montego Bay.

Empowering coaches to shape the future of squash

The primary goal of the course was to expand the pool of certified coaches in the Caribbean, addressing a critical need for structured and professional coaching. For Jamaican coach Stephen Dear, the experience was both transformative and inspiring, particularly in how it will enhance squash development in Montego Bay.

“Having done this training, I feel we can elevate squash in Montego Bay, especially in terms of structure and coaching methodologies. This course has given us essential tools to refine how the game is played, as well as crucial safety protocols—vital in a sport played in such close quarters. But beyond that, the structure and terminology we’ve learned will help us provide clearer guidance to our players. Personally, this experience has fueled my ambition to pursue Level 2 certification.”

- Advertisement -

A masterclass in coaching led by Colin White

At the helm of this transformative coaching experience was Colin White, an internationally recognized WSF and European Squash Federation (ESF) Level 1, 2, and 3 certified coach and tutor. With vast experience coaching across the United States, Austria, Hungary, Russia, and his home country of Ireland, White brought a wealth of knowledge and a dynamic, engaging teaching approach.

Reflecting on the exceptional caliber of participants, White was thoroughly impressed by the energy, knowledge, and enthusiasm displayed throughout the three-day course.

“The level of the candidate coaches for this course was truly remarkable. From the outset, I sensed that they brought a wealth of experience, passion, and an eagerness to learn. Over the three days, they showed a genuine enthusiasm for acquiring new skills and a commitment to passing that knowledge on to their students. I must say, this was one of the most impressive groups of coaches I’ve ever worked with.”

A major focus of the training was on developing strategies to engage young players and beginners—laying the foundation for sustained squash growth in the region.

“A lot of what we covered was about introducing kids and early learners to squash, getting them comfortable on the court, and addressing the challenges that come with teaching newcomers. Developing these foundational skills is crucial for growing the sport.”

A unified effort for squash advancement

Karen Anderson, President of the Jamaica Squash Association, lauded the course as a resounding success, emphasizing the collaborative spirit that defined the experience.

“It was an absolutely phenomenal three days. As Colin mentioned, this was one of the highest-quality groups of coaches he’s worked with, and that was evident throughout the course. The discussions were rich, the teamwork was outstanding, and participants brought perspectives from different sports, sparking creative problem-solving and new ways of thinking about coaching. I look forward to seeing many of them progress to Level 2 and beyond.”

As the newly certified coaches return to their respective countries, they carry with them fresh insights, refined techniques, and a renewed passion for the sport. The success of this WSF Level 1 Coaching Course marks a pivotal moment for Caribbean squash, paving the way for stronger grassroots programs, improved coaching standards, and a thriving squash culture across the region.

With the unwavering support of organizations like the Federation of Pan American Squash, the Jamaica Squash Association, and dedicated professionals like Colin White, the future of squash in the Caribbean looks brighter than ever.