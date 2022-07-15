Fun Facts About Jamaican Female Athletes at the World Championships

Not since the days of the great Usain Bolt has the anticipation and expectations been this high among Jamaican fans, especially for the women’s sprints. The World Championships has always been a good hunting ground for Jamaica, and with a track made for speed, some spectacular performances are expected in Eugene starting on July 15th.

Since Merlene Ottey won silver in the 200 m and then helped the women’s 4×100 team to bronze in the first championship held in Helsinki, the Jamaican women have been carrying the medal load for the country. Apart from 1991 in Tokyo and Moscow in 2013, when Usain started his dominance, the ladies outnumbered the men in medals every other year. Overall, Jamaican women have won 62 percent or 79 of the 127 medals won by Jamaica at the 17 World Championships. They have medaled 11 times out of seventeen 400 m finals, taking home five silvers and six bronze. The Jamaican women also have an edge in the quality of the medals, edging their male teammates 18 to 17. Excluding Bolt, no male athlete has come close to the achievements of the ladies.

Merlene Ottey has won the most medals for Jamaica at the World Championships. Her 14 medals include three gold, four silvers, and seven bronze. She is the oldest female World Champion after winning the 200 m in 1995 at 35 years and 92 days. And she became the oldest female medalist at the games in 1997, winning bronze in the 200.

Current 100 m defending champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has won the most gold medals. She is the only person to win four gold medals at the World Championships. In Moscow, 2013, she became the first woman to win the 100, 200, and 4×100 at a single championship.

Over the last six World Championships, Jamaica has won every female 4×100 m except in 2017 when they got bronze. They have also won five of the previous seven 100m titles at the games.

Apart from the above ladies, others who have blazed the trail and secured Jamaica’s incredible performance at the World Championships are Veronica Campbell Brown (100 and 200), Juliet Cuthbert (100 and 200), Beverly McDonald (200), Merlene Frazer (200), Sandie Richards (400), Deon Hemmings (400 hurdles), Michelle Freeman (100 hurdles), Lorraine Graham-Fenton (400), Brigitte Foster-Hylton (100 hurdles), Delloreen Ennis-London (100 hurdles), Shericka Jackson (400), Novlene Williams (400), Keron Stewart (400), Melaine Walker (400 hurdles), Stephenie Ann McPherson (400), Elaine Thompson Herah (100 and 200), Danielle Williams (100 hurdles), Ristananna Tracey (400), Rushell Clayton (400 hurdles), Shanieka Ricketts (triple jump), and Daniel Thomas-Dodd (shot put).

This year the ladies will carry the burden of Jamaica’s medal success again. Medals are expected in the 100, 200, 4×100, 4×400, 100 m hurdles, and the 400 m. In the 100 and 200 m, there is also a chance for multiple medals. This year’s fastest and top-three ranked 100 m sprinters are Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah, and Shericka Jackson. Jackson is also the third fastest 200 m athlete of all time and the number one ranked 200 m runner for 2022. And don’t forget that the other two ladies have been 200 m Olympic champions. While history has little to do with who reaches the finish line first on race day, it should give confidence and lessens the nervousness before the gun goes off.

Jamaicans are crazy about their track and field performances. After dominating the Olympics, they will now turn their attention to the World championships. With the United States having the largest diaspora population and so close to Jamaica, Hayward Field will undoubtedly be covered in black, gold, and green. Fans will certainly enjoy what is expected to be a “Jamination” of the 2022 World Championships sprint events.