First Session of Annual Boys’ and Girls’ Champs in the Books

Boys’ and Girls’ Champs Underway

The first session of the 2022 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships is now in the book after the annual event got under way Tuesday morning at 9 o’clock (Jamaica time).

Thirteen events – 200m steeplechase Open boys and girls, long jump Class One boys, high jump Class One girls, javelin Open girls, 400m classes three to one boys and girls, shot put Class Two girls and long jump Class Two girls – all in the preliminary stages, were contested.

The second session is slated to start at 2:00pm (Jamaica time) and will run through to 9:00 pm (Jamaica time). The session will include the boys’ Class Two long jump, girls’ Class One discus, classes four through one girls’ 100m, classes three through one boys’ 100m which will take the session up to a 6:00 pm Opening Ceremony.

It continues at 6:20 pm with the boys’ and girls’ classes three through one 1500m, the girls’ Open 400m hurdles and the boys’ classes two and one 400m hurdles, all preliminary stage events.

There were no major upsets on the track or in the field in the session.

Edwin Allen High School and Jamaica College are the defending girls’ and boys’ champions, respectively.

The five-day event climaxes on Saturday.