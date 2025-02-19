Sports

Emrit urges Red Force to stay sharp amid Championship break

By Ben McLeod

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – With an impressive unbeaten run in the 2024 West Indies Championship, Trinidad & Tobago Red Force have emerged as formidable title contenders.

However, head coach Rayad Emrit has issued a stern warning against complacency, urging his players to maintain their intensity as they head into a crucial three-week hiatus.

Currently sitting second in the standings with 55.5 points, the Red Force are just behind the defending champions, Guyana Harpy Eagles, who lead with 57.6 points. As they prepare to return for their fourth-round match against bottom-placed West Indies Academy on March 5, Emrit insists that staying focused is paramount.

Emrit sends a clear message

Emrit expressed satisfaction with his team’s performances thus far but stressed the importance of maintaining momentum.

“It’s good to be where we are at this stage of the tournament. We’re doing a lot of good things consistently, and that remains our main focus,” he stated.

However, he quickly tempered his praise with a firm reminder of the dangers of losing focus.

“There’s not much room for complacency, and we need to keep our foot on the gas and try to be as consistently good as possible,” he warned.

With the championship title within reach, Emrit emphasized that the team must use the break wisely, ensuring that every player returns in peak condition.

“Some of the guys have some work to do, so we’ll be working when we get back home,” he added.

Standout performers shine, but work remains

The Red Force’s impressive run has been fueled by stellar individual performances, with batsman Jason Mohammed and spinners Khary Pierre and Yannic Cariah emerging as key contributors.

Mohammed has been in sensational form, leading the tournament with 483 runs, including three centuries. Meanwhile, Pierre has dominated with the ball, snatching a tournament-best 26 wickets.

Emrit was quick to commend their efforts.

“The batting, so far, has been exceptional,” he noted. “Cariah and Pierre have been excellent for us, leading the bowling attack. These guys, day in and day out, put in the work, so it’s not surprising to me that they’re reaping the rewards.”

However, the coach confirmed that Mohammed is nursing a minor injury, and the break will be crucial for his recovery.

Red Force gearing up for strong finish

As the championship enters its decisive phase, Emrit’s message is clear—Trinidad & Tobago Red Force must remain ruthless and disciplined. With momentum on their side, the team has an opportunity to seize control of the title race when they return to action.

Can they maintain their dominance, or will complacency derail their campaign? The next few weeks will determine whether the Red Force can turn their promising season into championship glory.

