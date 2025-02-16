El Salvador’s last-gasp strike ends U17 Reggae Boyz World Cup qualification dream

The U17 Reggae Boyz saw their World Cup aspirations crushed in a gut-wrenching 2-1 defeat to El Salvador, as a dramatic late strike sealed their fate in the CONCACAF Men’s U17 Qualifiers at Cementos Progreso Stadium in Guatemala Saturday night.

Needing only a draw to qualify, Jamaica entered the decisive Group H showdown level on points with El Salvador but ahead on goal difference. Yet, in a cruel twist of fate, it was Brandon Ramirez’s 80th-minute winner that dashed their hopes, propelling El Salvador to the tournament’s next stage.

Early setback as El Salvador strikes first

The match began with El Salvador imposing their attacking dominance, forcing Jamaica onto the back foot. Their relentless pressure bore fruit in the 22nd minute when Jefferson Perla unleashed a thunderous free-kick that left goalkeeper Justin Murray helpless, nestling into the top corner to give the Central Americans a deserved lead.

Jamaica, stunned but not broken, responded by ramping up their offensive efforts. However, El Salvador’s resolute defensive wall frustrated their attempts at an equalizer, leaving the Reggae Boyz trailing at halftime.

Jamaica fights back after the break

Emerging from the interval with renewed intensity, the Reggae Boyz wasted little time restoring parity. Just three minutes into the second half, Raequan Campbell-Dennis capitalized on a loose ball inside the six-yard box, bundling it over the line after Cadriano Marsh’s initial effort was parried.

With the game hanging in the balance, both teams pressed forward in search of a winner. Jamaica’s Owen Jumpp came agonizingly close in the 54th minute, dragging his shot inches wide of the far post. At the other end, Murray produced a stunning reflex save in the 70th minute to deny El Salvador from close range, keeping the Boyz in the fight.

Crushing blow in the final moments

Despite Jamaica’s resistance, El Salvador’s unrelenting pressure finally paid off. In the 80th minute, Ramirez broke free down the left and fired a powerful shot that proved too much for Murray to handle. Despite a desperate goal-line clearance attempt from Cai Mclean, the ball was adjudged to have crossed the line, sealing Jamaica’s fate.

The Boyz launched a frantic late assault, throwing everything forward in search of an equalizer. But after 11 agonizing minutes of stoppage time, referee Shavin Greene’s final whistle confirmed the bitter end to their journey.

Group H standings and what’s next

With the loss, Jamaica finishes second in Group H on six points, trailing group winners El Salvador, who advance with nine. St. Lucia secured third place following a dominant 5-0 victory over the Cayman Islands, who end their campaign without a point.

For Jamaica’s young warriors, it’s a night of disappointment, but one filled with lessons for the future. Their spirited performances throughout the tournament demonstrated tremendous potential, even if the final chapter ended in heartbreak.