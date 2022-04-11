Easy does it for KC, Edwin Allen at Champs 2022

Kingston College and Edwin Allen High School ran out easy winners of the 2022 edition of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Track and Field Champs which ended at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Kingston College (KC) stormed to a whopping 372 points to claim the Mortimer Geddes Boys’ Championships trophy for the 33rd time, while Edwin Allen, in claiming their eighth-straight crown and ninth overall, tallied 352 points.

Defending boys’ champions Jamaica College (JC) finished second with 300.33 points, followed by Calabar High with 170, St Jago High with 147, Edwin Allen High, 95, St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) 88, Excelsior High 56, Wolmer’s Boys’ School 55, Herbert Morrison 35.33, and Manchester High, 32, rounding out the top 10.

The Michael Dyke-coached Edwin Allen won by 57 points over Hydel High, with St Jago next on 249, followed by Holmwood Technical on 174, Excelsior High 107, St Catherine High 83, Immaculate Conception 76, Alphansus Davis 23, and Clarendon College on 22, to complete the list of top 10 teams.

On a day when almost 40 finals were contested, nine records were broken, four of them in girls’ action. Arguably the most outstanding was Brianna Lyston’s smashing 22.53 seconds (-2.2mps) to land the Class One 200m.

The pint-sized Lyston, who finished a close second to World Under-20 100m gold medallist Tina Clayton in Wednesday’s short sprint final, broke the 22.71secs set by Simone Facey in 2004.

Second place went to Vere’s Kayla Kelly in 23.59 seconds and third was Shenesse Walker.

All four of the girls’ short sprint hurdles ended in record-breaking form. Oneka Wilson won the Class One 100m hurdles final in 13.0 seconds to break the 13.21 seconds set five years ago.

Alexis James of Petersfield was second in 13.21 seconds with Gabrielle Matthews of The Queen’s School third in 13.45 seconds.

In Class Two, Kerrica Hill of Hydel pulled her teammate Shania Myers across the finish line in a one-two finish in 12.71 seconds and 13.27, respectively. Asharria Ulett of St Catherine finished in third place in 13.35 seconds.

The previous meet record was 12.91 seconds.

For Class Three 80m hurdles, St Jago’s Camoy Binger (10.87secs) won ahead of teammate Bryana Davidson in 11.06 seconds. Third place was won by Jody-Ann Daley of Hydel in 11.18 seconds. Binger broke the 10.98 seconds set in 2017.

In the Class Four 70m hurdles Hydel’s Malayia Duncan ran 10.38 seconds (-1.0 mps). Edwin Allen’s Arihanna Brown (10.58) and St .Jago’s Rihanna Anderson (10.62 seconds).

The previous record was 10.41 seconds.

The last record on the girls’ side came in the Class One 4x100m relays where Edwin Allen parading the twin sisters Tina and Tia Clayton -smashed the record by posting a first-ever sub-44-second event at the high school level in Jamaica.

Edwin Allen won in 43.28 seconds, ahead of St Jago in 45.05 and Hydel in 45.12 seconds.

The previous mark of 44.17 seconds was set in 2014.

Meanwhile, the three records on the boys’ side were achieved by Jvoughnn Blake of JC equalling the Class One 800m record of 1:48.58 minutes. The old mark was set last year.

Blake teammate Handal Roban ran 1:48.72 minutes for second place, with Giovouni Henry finishing in third place in 1:50.79 minutes.

Aaron McKenzie of KC won the Class Two high jump with 2.11m. The old mark was 2.10m. JC’s Chaven Penn was second with 2:00m and KC’s Aaron Thomas with 1.95m.

And in the Class Two discus throw, Zachary Campbell of JC broke the old record of 55.70m with a 56.49m display. Calabar’s Matthew Blake was second with 49.91m and Antwon Walkin of KC, third with 47.78m.

Boys’ Points Standing

Kingston College 372, Jamaica College 300.33, Calabar High 170, St Jago High 147, Edwin Allen High 95, St Elizabeth Technical 88, Excelsior High 56, Wolmer’s Boys’ 55, Herbert Morrison Tech 35.33, Manchester High 32, Camperdown High 25, Petersfield High 25, Port Antonio High 23, Cornwall College 22, St Catherine High 22, Ferncourt High 21, Clarendon College 17, Maggotty High 17, Muschett High 13, Vere Technical 10, Lacovia High 7, St Mary’s College 7, Steer Town Academy 7, Foga Road High 6, Spot Valley High 6, Titchfield High 6, William Knibb Mem 5, Bellefield High 5, St Mary High 3.50, Greater Portmore High 3, Rhodes Hall High 3, B B Coke High 3, Campion College 2.33, Happy Grove High 2, Jonathan Grant High 2, Bridgeport High 2, Dinthill Technical 1.

Girls’ Points Standing

Edwin Allen High 352, Hydel High 295, St Jago High 249, Holmwood Technical 174, Excelsior High 107, St Catherine High 83, Wolmer’s Girls School 83, Immaculate Conception 76, Vere Technical 53, Camperdown High 38, St Mary High 26, Mount Alvernia High 26, Manchester High 23.50, Alphansus Davis High 23, Clarendon College 22, St Elizabeth Technical 20, Lacovia High 19, Petersfield High 17, The Queen’s School 15, Port Antonio High 14, Ferncourt High 11, Glengoffe High 10, St Andrew High 10, Bustamante High 9, Dinthill Technical 6, Alpha Academy 4.50, Steer Town Academy 4, Maggotty High 3, Holy Childhood High 2, Bellefield High 2, William Knibb Memorial 2, Denbigh High 2, Green Island High 1.