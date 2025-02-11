CWI passes ground-breaking governance reforms to strengthen leadership and accountability

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – In a landmark move set to redefine the future of West Indies cricket, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has approved a comprehensive governance reform package, marking one of the most transformative shifts in its administrative structure.

At a pivotal Special Meeting of Shareholders on February 9, 2025, the Full Member shareholders gave their resounding approval to reforms designed to modernize governance, reinforce transparency, and fortify long-term sustainability within the regional cricketing body.

Among the most significant changes is the introduction of term limits—ensuring that no President or Vice President can serve more than three consecutive terms of three years each. This move is a bold step toward leadership renewal, preventing stagnation while fostering continuity. Additionally, the term lengths have been extended from two years to three, allowing for greater stability and strategic execution. These changes will take effect from the March 2025 elections.

CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow, a key architect of these reforms, hailed the approval as a watershed moment for the organization.

“Today marks a defining moment for Cricket West Indies. With the implementation of long-overdue term limits and critical governance reforms, we are taking a bold and uncompromising step toward stronger, more transparent, and accountable leadership. For years, governance has been at the heart of regional debate, with stakeholders demanding change. This is not just reform; it is a necessary transformation that will ensure Cricket West Indies is led with integrity, vision, and responsibility. These changes lay the foundation for a more dynamic and forward-thinking institution, one that truly serves the best interests of West Indies cricket.”

A long-awaited overhaul with regional collaboration at its core

The passage of these reforms is the culmination of years of strategic planning, intense deliberation, and regional collaboration. Governance enhancement has been a cornerstone priority for CWI, particularly in response to recommendations from the Wehby Report—an independent review that underscored the urgent need for modernization.

President Shallow credited the collective effort of stakeholders for this milestone: “I extend my sincere gratitude to our Full Member shareholders for their leadership and commitment to the entire process. Their support has been instrumental in driving this initiative forward, reaffirming our collective responsibility to safeguard and strengthen West Indies cricket. I also wish to express my deep appreciation to Don Wehby and his Task Force colleagues along with His Excellency Michael Findlay for their invaluable contributions—their report served as a crucial roadmap in shaping this important reform. Additionally, I acknowledge past president Ricky Skerritt for his shared vision to strengthen our governance structure with the initiative of this Task Force in 2019.”

The six Full Member territorial boards—Barbados Cricket Association (BCA), Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA), Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB), Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB), and Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB)—were all present at the historic vote, cementing a shared commitment to reform.

Expanding representation and accountability

Beyond leadership term limits, CWI’s governance overhaul introduces a suite of structural, ethical, and financial measures aimed at strengthening efficiency, representation, and integrity.

Board and leadership enhancements: Increased female representation on the Board through more independent female directors, ensuring a diverse range of expertise and perspectives. Streamlining of committees, with a reduction in both number and size to foster greater efficiency and strategic focus.

Creation of a Strategic Governance Committee to oversee long-term organizational direction.

More rigorous recruitment processes, ensuring that key leadership positions are filled by highly qualified individuals.

Ethical and compliance frameworks: A centralized Integrity & Dispute Resolutions Committee to oversee ethics and disciplinary matters.

Enhanced financial transparency, with mandatory public disclosure of annual reports and audited financial statements for the past four years.

Stronger financial reporting protocols to ensure greater oversight and accountability.

Financial oversight and risk management: Establishment of an Audit, Risk, and Compliance Committee to bolster financial oversight and risk assessment.

Appointment of an Audit, Risk & Compliance Manager to enforce best practices in financial governance.

Restructuring of the CWI Finance Department, ensuring fiscal discipline and resource efficiency.

Commitment to gender equality

Recognizing the evolving landscape of global cricket, CWI has also deepened its commitment to women’s cricket development. The reforms include:

Business-class travel for the West Indies Senior Women’s team on all long-haul international flights—matching the men’s privileges.

Single-room accommodations for female cricketers on international assignments, ensuring equitable treatment across genders.

The establishment of the Women’s Cricket Transformation Committee, dedicated to boosting female participation and elevating the competitive standard of West Indies women’s cricket.

Expanded investment in the High-Performance pathway, including the launch of a West Indies Women’s Academy program.

These initiatives reinforce CWI’s broader vision of inclusivity, fairness, and opportunity for all players—male and female alike.

A united front despite differences

While the reforms were not passed unanimously, President Shallow assured that Cricket West Indies remains united in its mission.

“For decades, I have championed term limits in leadership, ensuring fresh ideas and new energy at the helm. I fought for this principle as President of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Windward Islands Cricket Board, and I stand by it today. While the decision was not unanimous, there is no division in Cricket West Indies. Every territorial board stands united in one common purpose—to strengthen our organization, uphold transparency, and secure a brighter future for West Indies cricket. We move forward together, committed to the growth and success of the game we all love.”

This ground-breaking governance overhaul signals a new era of strategic leadership, inclusivity, and accountability for CWI. With these measures now enshrined, West Indies cricket is poised for a stronger, more sustainable future—one where vision, responsibility, and innovation guide its path forward.