CWI leadership reaffirmed! Shallow and Bassarath to guide West Indies cricket forward

West Indies CWI leadership
Vice President Azim Bassarath (lef) greets President Dr. Kishore Shallow
By Ben McLeod

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – In a decisive display of confidence, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has officially reinstated Dr. Kishore Shallow as President and Azim Bassarath as Vice President.

The duo was returned unopposed during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the St. James Club in Antigua and Barbuda, ensuring a seamless continuation of their leadership for the next three years, effective immediately.

Their reappointment was met with unanimous support, with all regional territories backing Shallow, who secured all 12 available votes, while Bassarath garnered eight votes from four territories. This election marks the first three-year term under CWI’s newly implemented governance reforms, designed to enhance accountability, limit tenure, and ensure long-term organizational sustainability.

A vision of progress and unity

Dr. Shallow, a Vincentian IT and business consultant who first assumed the presidency in 2023, has been instrumental in steering CWI toward modernization. His leadership has focused on governance reform, high-performance cricket development, and strengthening relationships with key stakeholders. Upon his confirmation, he acknowledged the faith placed in him and reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to advancing West Indies cricket.

“I am truly honored by the trust shown in me to continue leading Cricket West Indies,” Dr. Shallow stated. “This confidence suggests that the shareholders appreciate that there is a clear direction of progress—one that respects and values each and every stakeholder and promotes oneness in our approach. Critically, we must continue on this trajectory and build on the foundation. It’s a new day for Cricket West Indies, and together, we will push our cricket forward.”

A united front for the future

Vice President Azim Bassarath, who also presides over the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board, echoed Shallow’s sentiments, pledging his continued dedication to strengthening the game throughout the region. His leadership, deeply rooted in cricket administration, remains integral to the organization’s long-term vision.

“I remain fully committed to supporting Dr. Shallow and working alongside the entire Board of Directors as we enter this new period for West Indies cricket,” Bassarath affirmed. “There is important work ahead, and we will continue to strengthen the game at all levels for the benefit of our players, fans, and stakeholders.”

A collective commitment to growth

With the AGM attended by representatives from Barbados, Leeward Islands, Jamaica, Guyana, Windward Islands, and Trinidad & Tobago, the reaffirmation of Shallow and Bassarath signifies a strong consensus on the direction of West Indies cricket. The leadership team remains committed to driving sustainable growth, fostering talent, and reinforcing the global presence of West Indies cricket.

Cricket West Indies extends its gratitude to its members and stakeholders for their unwavering support as the organization continues its mission to develop, promote, and elevate cricket across the region.

