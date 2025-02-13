CWI CEO Chris Dehring engages TTCB in pivotal talks on future of West Indies cricket

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – In a move signaling a renewed commitment to collaboration and strategic development, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Cricket West Indies (CWI), Chris Dehring, met with Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) executives as part of his regional stakeholder engagement.

The high-level discussions, held at the Alloy Lequay Administrative Centre in Couva, saw Dehring sitting down with TTCB President Azim Bassarath and other key officials to deliberate on the challenges and opportunities shaping West Indies cricket.

Dehring, who officially took office on February 1, 2025, underscored the importance of reconnecting with territorial boards, emphasizing the critical role they play in the sport’s sustainability and future success.

‘Our strength lies in unity’

As an experienced figure in cricket administration, Dehring acknowledged the ever-evolving nature of the industry and the necessity of direct engagement with stakeholders across the region.

“While I’m no stranger to cricket administration, the landscape of the industry is always evolving, so it’s crucial to reacquaint myself with the stakeholders across the region. Each territory has unique challenges and opportunities, and I want to ensure that the vision of Cricket West Indies aligns with the realities on the ground.”

The conversation centered on strengthening domestic cricket structures, fostering player development, and modernizing cricket administration to align with the demands of professional sports.

Building the foundation for long-term success

Dehring was particularly vocal about the integral role of territorial boards in ensuring the steady production of top-tier cricketers, stressing the need for a sustainable and well-resourced pipeline.

“Territories are the core of West Indies cricket’s production line. Rebuilding and retooling that pipeline to ensure it is fit for purpose in the modern professional sports world must be my focus as CEO. Our strength lies in our unity and shared vision of all our stakeholders—from territorial boards to players, coaches, and fans, notwithstanding the healthy tensions that will exist from time to time.”

“If we want to compete at the highest level and ensure long-term success, we must build strong partnerships, invest in development, and create a sustainable structure that benefits everyone involved. In this regard, my role is not just about making executive decisions but about working alongside all of you to shape policies and innovative strategies that will move the game forward for generations to come. When our territories are strong, West Indies cricket is strong.”

TTCB backs Dehring’s leadership and vision

TTCB President Azim Bassarath, who also serves as Vice President of CWI, welcomed Dehring’s proactive approach and reaffirmed his board’s commitment to strengthening regional cricket.

“The TTCB extends its full support and best wishes to Chris on this important journey. This meeting demonstrates our commitment to a shared vision and marks a significant step in ensuring that Trinidad and Tobago remains a key player in the regional cricketing landscape.”

“We look forward to collaborating with CWI to develop our players, enhance facilities, and elevate the overall cricketing structure in the Caribbean. By working together, we can strengthen domestic programs and contribute to the continued success of West Indies cricket.”

A new era of cooperation and progress

With this meeting, Dehring has set the tone for a leadership style rooted in unity, strategic planning, and a hands-on approach to addressing West Indies cricket’s pressing challenges. As he continues his regional engagements, his commitment to fostering collaboration will be pivotal in shaping the future of the sport.

The path forward will require collective effort, but as Dehring and TTCB executives reaffirmed, when the territories are strong, West Indies cricket thrives.