JOA Boss Christopher Samuda Wants Sports Business Plan

President of the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA), Christopher Samuda is reiterating that sport is a business and like any viable business, there must be a plan that sustains the business.

Samuda articulated the maxim in the featured address he delivered at the partnership investiture between the Jamaica Lacrosse Association and the G.C. Foster College of Physical Education and Sport and in a post-event interview.

In lauding the partnership, Samuda exhorted the parties to become “influencers and instrumental in the creation of a national strategic and business sport plan and its activation” and in so doing identified elements of this plan.

The JOA boss stated that the plan should “be parish-based with each parish having an infrastructure which includes a business model that constructs and privatizes management of public multi-sport, accessible and internationally certified complexes and facilities which are driven by commercial and revenue strategies.”

In emphasizing the importance of training and education, Samuda said the success of any national plan demands the establishment of a structured network of “education hubs, such as sports colleges and faculties, that integrate their vision and work into a unified national education strategy designed to graduate sport-specific technical and business skills and competencies in building capacity for the birth of a sports industry which must be the ultimate goal”.

The call for greater efforts in creating a sports industry continues to be made by Samuda, who maintains that essential to the construct of one is “a national database of bankable skills from which talent can be deployed to multi-sport complexes and education and sports hubs in strengthening the infrastructure of sport.”

The JOS boss argued that if Jamaica is to produce a continuous flow of accomplished athletes, coaches and administrators, “critical to the attainment of that goal is the establishment of a national academy type youth program, linked particularly to the curricula of secondary and tertiary institutions of learning, which provide customized training and education for prospective athletes, coaches, managers, marketers and financiers all of whom are critical players of a local sports industry”.

However, he noted that “objectives and goals, particularly in creating a sports industry that is an employment reservoir and gross domestic product earner will be frustrated if viable business models are not in place, talent is not technically incubated from the ‘womb’ and the wrong people are in the right jobs.”

The JOA will this year roll out to its members under the style and name “OlympicBoutique” professional services including law, corporate governance, finance, accounting, investment, strategic management, HR development and brand management.