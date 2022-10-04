Chris Gayle fails as Giants bow out to Kings

Chris Gayle failed as Gujarat Giants were knocked out of the Legends League with a six-wicket defeat to Fidel Edwards’s Bhilwara Kings on Monday.

The 43-year-old former West Indies captain managed just five before he was run out at the striker’s end in the second over before Giants recovered to reach 194 for nine from their 20 overs, after choosing to bat first at Barkatullah Khan Stadium.

Irishman Kevin O’Brien made 45 from 24 balls, Yashpal Singh scored 43 from 35 balls while Sri Lankan Tillakaratne Dilshan stroked 36 from 26 balls.

The innings really pivoted on two stands. Yashpal, who struck five fours and a six, put on 45 for the fourth wicket with Dilshan – who also counted five fours and a six – to pull the innings around from 36 for two in the fourth.

And when a slide left Giants on 82 for four in the 10th over, Yashpal put on a further 52 for the fifth wicket with O’Brien who smashed a couple of fours and four sixes.

Fast bowler Edwards picked up a single wicket from 2.4 overs

In reply, Irishman William Porterfield top-scored with 60 from 43 balls at the top of the order as Kings cantered to their target with nine balls to spare.

Porterfield lashed half-dozen fours and three sixes, posting 91 for the first wicket with Morne van Wyk who made 31 from 18 deliveries.

Both perished when Kings lost three wickets for 38 runs but Australian Shane Watson punched an unbeaten 48 from 24 balls in a 48-run, fourth wicket partnership with Irfan Pathan (23), which put the innings back on stable footing.

CMC