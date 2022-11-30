Chanderpaul follows famous father with Test debut

Tagenarine Chanderpaul has made his Test debut for West Indies, 28 years after his legendary father Shivnarine made his debut for the Caribbean side.

The 26-year-old left-hander was named in the final XI for the opening Test at Perth Stadium which bowled off Wednesday (Tuesday night, Eastern Caribbean time).

West Indies were asked to field after Australia won the toss.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul averages 35 from 51 first class matches and forced his way into the squad following a hundred and half-century in the four-day first class match against the Australian Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra last week.

He was presented with his Test cap by West Indies icon Brian Lara, the former captain who played alongside the elder Chanderpaul for much of his career.

West Indies are chasing their first series win against Australia in 20 years and their first Test match victory in nearly two decades.

