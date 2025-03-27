Caribbean umpire Joel Wilson dropped as ICC refreshes Elite Panel

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates – In a shake-up of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) officiating ranks, Trinidad and Tobago’s Joel Wilson has been removed from the prestigious Elite Panel of Umpires.

The 58-year-old, who has stood in 67 Test matches, 140 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and 71 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), has been sidelined alongside England’s Michael Gough.

Wilson, the Caribbean’s lone representative on the Elite Panel, was a match official for the recently concluded ICC Men’s Champions Trophy. However, his tenure has come to an end as the ICC makes way for fresh faces in its top-tier officiating line-up.

New appointments

Taking Wilson and Gough’s places on the panel are South Africa’s Allahudien Paleker and England’s Alex Wharf, both of whom bring significant officiating experience.

Paleker, a former first-class cricketer, has officiated in four Test matches, 23 ODIs, and 67 T20Is in men’s international cricket, along with 17 women’s international matches. His resume includes assignments at major ICC tournaments, such as the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup and the 2024 Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Wharf, on the other hand, enjoyed a 16-year first-class playing career and also represented England in 13 ODIs before transitioning into officiating. As an umpire, he has taken charge of seven Test matches, 33 ODIs, and 45 T20Is in men’s international cricket. He has also been on-field at premier ICC events, including the ICC Men’s and Women’s Cricket World Cups, the Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cups in 2024, and the 2025 ICC Men’s Champions Trophy.

End of an era for Joel Wilson

Joel Wilson’s departure marks a significant moment for West Indies cricket, as it leaves the region without an umpire in the ICC’s top officiating ranks. While no official reason has been provided for his removal, the ICC’s decision signals a shift towards fresh perspectives in the game’s highest levels of officiating.

With Paleker and Wharf now stepping into the spotlight, cricket fans and players alike will be watching closely to see how these new appointments shape the future of international cricket officiating.