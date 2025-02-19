Sports

Campbelle leads the charge as Guyana aims for Super50 glory
West Indies stroke-maker Shemaine Campbelle.
By Ben McLeod

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Shemaine Campbelle has been entrusted with leading a formidable Guyana squad as they prepare for battle in the CG United Women’s Super50 Cup.

The experienced 31-year-old cricketer will take the helm in the highly anticipated regional tournament, which will unfold in St. Kitts from February 24 to March 4. Adding to the squad’s leadership strength, fellow West Indies player Ashmini Munisar has been named vice-captain.

Aiming for glory after last year’s heartbreak

Guyana enters the competition determined to improve on last year’s valiant but bittersweet second-place finish, where they fell just short of the title behind reigning champions Jamaica. With a dynamic 14-member squad, bolstered by key players who recently featured in the home series against Bangladesh, Guyana appears poised to make a formidable title run.

Among the notable names in the squad are Mandy Mangru, Shabika Gajnabi, and Cherry-Ann Fraser, who, alongside Munisar, gained valuable international experience during the Bangladesh series. Their presence will be crucial in fortifying both Guyana’s batting and bowling arsenals as they look to clinch championship glory.

Leadership duo brings experience and strategy

Campbelle’s leadership credentials speak volumes, with the wicketkeeper-batter having years of international experience under her belt. Her ability to guide the team both with the gloves and the bat will be pivotal as Guyana seeks to dominate the competition.

Meanwhile, vice-captain Munisar—an emerging talent in West Indies cricket—will provide additional tactical insight and steady leadership, ensuring the squad remains laser-focused throughout the tournament.

Coaching staff ready to steer the charge

Accompanying the team on their quest for championship success will be newly appointed head coach Clive Grimmond, who brings a wealth of experience to the dressing room. Former Guyana and West Indies cricketer Tremayne Smartt will serve as team manager, offering invaluable guidance to a squad eager to make history.

Squad: Mandy Mangru, Realeanna Grimmond, Katana Mentore, Shemaine Campbelle (C), Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Ashmini Munisar (VC), Yonette Welcome, Plaffiana Millington, Niya Latchman, Kaysia Schultz, Tricia Hardat, Lauren Williams, Shenetta Grimmond.

A tournament of high stakes

With a talented roster, an experienced captain, and a hunger for redemption, Guyana is entering the CG United Women’s Super50 Cup with eyes firmly set on the championship trophy. The road to victory will not be easy, but under Campbelle’s stewardship, the squad is prepared to face the best and emerge victorious.

Will 2024 be the year Guyana writes its name in the history books? The battle begins on February 24.

