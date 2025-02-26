Sports

Busby praises Reggae Girlz’ growth despite missed opportunities in 2-0 Peru victory

Reggae Girlz head coach Hubert Busby

By Ian Burnett

Head coach Hubert Busby Jr. walked away from the Reggae Girlz’ 2-0 victory over Peru on Monday with a sense of measured satisfaction.

While Jamaica controlled the game with relentless attacking play, the final scoreline hardly reflected their dominance on the pitch.

Busby, however, was far from frustrated. Instead, he chose to focus on the progress the team has made, particularly in game management and the integration of young players into the squad.

“We will work on the finishing,” Busby admitted post-game. “But we are creating the chances, and that’s an important step in the right direction.”

The Reggae Girlz were in control from the outset, and despite numerous opportunities to widen the margin, they settled for a comfortable, yet somewhat underwhelming two-goal win.

Brown breaks goal drought in explosive start

It took just five minutes for Jody Brown to announce her presence, rifling home her 16th international goal to give Jamaica an early lead. The forward, whose last goal for the national team came two years ago, wasted no time ending her drought, latching onto an inch-perfect assist from Kayla McKenna before calmly slotting past the Peruvian goalkeeper.

Despite the early breakthrough, Jamaica’s onslaught continued, with wave after wave of attack testing Peru’s defensive resilience. Clear-cut chances were plentiful, yet a mix of errant finishing and impressive goalkeeping kept the scoreline modest heading into halftime.

McKenna strikes again as Reggae Girlz seal the win

After persistent pressure throughout the first half, the second goal finally arrived in the 52nd minute. This time, it was McKenna who turned from provider to scorer, tapping in a well-placed shot to register her second goal in as many games.

The midfielder, who had also found the net in Jamaica’s recent 3-2 triumph over South Africa, continues to prove her worth as a key attacking force in Busby’s setup.

Hubert Busby applauds team’s tactical growth

While the missed opportunities could have frustrated some coaches, Busby remained philosophical, choosing instead to focus on the bigger picture.

“It was a little bit difficult from our perspective. We knew Peru was going to give us a good game,” Busby reflected.
“I think the most important thing for us is not only were we able to get the result in the end, but we were able to adjust and manage the game a lot better.”

He acknowledged that Jamaica’s first-half control did not translate into clinical execution, but was pleased with how his team responded in the second half.

“I think we weren’t able to do that in the first half, and I think the second half was a lot better. At the end of the day, it is about getting a result when you come into environments like this. It is what we are preparing for when it comes to potential World Cup qualification on the horizon.”

Young talent gains valuable experience

Another highlight of the match for Busby was the opportunity to introduce younger players into the fold.

“What was really promising was that we were able to get a lot of subs, get a lot of young players and in some cases their debut,” Busby shared.
“For them to come on and really get the experience of what international football is in these environments— from that perspective, the objectives were met, and we’re happy with that.”

With World Cup qualifiers looming, the exposure for these emerging talents could prove invaluable in the long run.

Rematch on the horizon

The Reggae Girlz will look to build on their momentum when they face Peru once again on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. Busby’s squad will aim to improve their efficiency in front of goal, ensuring that their dominance on the field translates into a more emphatic scoreline.

As the team fine-tunes its preparations for future challenges, this victory—though imperfect—signals steady progress in Jamaica’s quest for sustained excellence on the international stage.

