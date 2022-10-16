Bruce Pairaudeau a ‘pioneer of the game’: Cricket West Indies, dies in New Zealand

Cricket West Indies has hailed the late Bruce Pairaudeau as “one of the pioneers of the game” following the former batsman’s death at 91 earlier this week.

Pairaudeau, who played for Guyana and West Indies, passed away in New Zealand where he lived since the late 1950s.

“Bruce Pairaudeau was one of the pioneers of the game in Guyana and the West Indies who played a significant role in paving the way for others to follow, and for this he will always be remembered,” said CWI president Ricky Skerritt.

- Advertisement -

“He was a highly regarded batsman who made an immediate impression on the world stage with a top-class century on debut.

“After he moved to New Zealand, he never lost touch with West Indies cricket and would always visit the team whenever they toured to offer his support and encouragement.

“CWI hereby extends our deepest condolences to his family and many friends.”

Pairaudeau, stylish middle-order batsman, managed 454 runs from 13 Tests at an average of 21. However, he was good enough to hit a hundred on debut in 1953 against India in Port of Spain – 115 in a high-scoring draw.

He also featured in a 219-run stand for the fifth wicket with the late Sir Everton Weekes (207).

Pairaudeau made his first-class debut for then British Guiana at age 15 and turned out in 89 matches, gathering 4930 runs with 11 centuries.

He also played extensively for Northern Districts in New Zealand, leading them to the Plunket Shield title.

Regional players union WIPA also paid tribute to Pairaudeau in a short statement.

“Condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Bruce Pairaudeau. May his soul rest in peace,” said WIPA president and CEO, Wavell Hinds.

CMC