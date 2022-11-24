fbpx
Brazil seeks respect if players dance after World Cup goals

Brazil’s head coach Tite speaks during a press conference on the eve of the Group G World Cup soccer match against Serbia in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo: AP)
By AP News

Brazil coach Tite pleaded for “respect” if his players celebrate goals at the World Cup by dancing.

Forward Raphinha revealed earlier this week that the team has prepared dances “up to the tenth goal” ahead of Brazil’s debut against Serbia on Thursday.

Fellow forward Vinícius Júnior was criticized in Spain for dancing after his goals with Real Madrid this season.

“It’s not making fun of anyone — no way whatsoever,” Tite said Wednesday. “This is one of our characteristics and we have to do it naturally wherever we may be. Just like we respect all other cultures, like we respect the Arab culture, the culture of other countries, please respect ours.”

Brazil is expecting a lot of goals to celebrate with so many capable forwards: Neymar, Rodrygo, Richarlison, Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Pedro join Raphinha and Vinícius Júnior in the 26-man squad.

“We must respect the way we are. It is happiness,” Tite said through an interpreter. “There are moments when we can have fun.

“Each one translates it into their own way, and our way is to do it like that – dancing. Respecting our rivals, yes, but we must respect ourselves.”

 

