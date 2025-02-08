Brathwaite’s double century powers Barbados Pride to dominance over WI Academy

Bridgetown, Barbados – A commanding double century from Barbados Pride skipper Kraigg Brathwaite headlined a relentless batting assault as the hosts piled on a daunting first-innings total of 581 for nine declared against the West Indies Academy in their day/night West Indies Championship encounter at Kensington Oval.

Brathwaite, an unwavering pillar at the crease, crafted an imperious 212 from 335 balls, guiding his side to a position of sheer dominance. Resuming the day on 143 with his team sitting comfortably at 354 for three, the veteran opener found reliable allies in Demetrius Richards (38) and Leniko Boucher (65) to further tighten the noose around the struggling visitors.

After Richards and Brathwaite eventually departed with the score at 507 for five, Boucher and Matthew Forde (46-run stand) provided the finishing touches before the declaration came, leaving WI Academy with an uphill battle.

WI Academy struggles under the pressure of a mammoth target

In response, WI Academy’s innings began in disastrous fashion as they crumbled early to 23 for two, with key wickets falling in rapid succession. Ackeem Auguste and Teddy Bishop were dismissed cheaply, sending early shockwaves through the dressing room.

However, Justin Jagessar and Rivaldo Clarke provided a brief moment of stability, constructing an 85-run, third-wicket stand. Clarke stood tall, closing the day unbeaten on a well-fought 69 from 90 balls, studded with eight fours and two towering sixes.

Just before stumps, off-spinner Chaim Holder struck a crucial blow, dismissing Jagessar for 26 and leaving the visitors precariously placed at 111 for three—still trailing by a daunting 470 runs.

With a mountain to climb, WI Academy will need an extraordinary effort to avoid complete capitulation against a ruthless Barbados Pride attack on Saturday.