Beautifully done!  Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pleased with execution of 100m 

Ace Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has expressed satisfaction with her execution in the 100m victory at the Paris Diamond League meeting on Saturday.

The 35-year-old ran a blistering 10.67 seconds inside the Charlety Stadium to equal her world-leading time done in Nairoba, Kenya, in May.

The two-time World Champion over 100m has thus exposed her readiness for next month’s World Athletic Championships slated for Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

But before that she could line up as a participant at this week’s Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association National Championships at Kingston’s National Stadium.

“I feel very good, technically it was very good. The goal is always to be on top technically, then the lap times follow,” said Fraser-Pryce.

The twice Olympic Games 100m gold medallist was out of the blocks with her trademark bullet start as she held her head down throughout what appeared an extended acceleration phase, and by the time she transitioned into the drive phase with her body upright and eyes focused ahead, she separated herself from the field to win in commanding fashion by better than two metres.

“Physically, I was good too. Running 10.6, only a few sprinters can achieve that,” she added.

Well behind in second place was Britain’s Daryll Neita, who clocked 10.99 seconds, with Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast third in 11.01 seconds.

By virtue of being the defending 100m champion, Fraser-Pryce has already qualified for the 100m at the World Championships.

Still, she is yet to determine whether she will contest the sprint double at the National Championships.

“We’ll see if I’m ready to do it physically and mentally,” she had said on Friday.