Barbados confirm place at Netball World Cup 

Action from the game between Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados on Thursday night. Trinidad and Tobago won 50-40. (Photo: Gilbert Bellamy)
By Ian Burnett

Barbados formalized their place in the 2023 Netball World Cup after brushing aside the winless Antigua and Barbuda 68-29 on the final day of action at the Americas Netball Qualifier inside Kingston’s National Indoor Sports Centre on Saturday night.

The Barbadians have now joined Trinidad and Tobago from this tournament for the two places which were up for grabs for next year’s global showpiece in South Africa.

Barbados led 14-8, 37-14 and 53-22 at the end of each of the first three quarters. They had lost to Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday night, as well as to Jamaica the following day.

Jamaica, who won all seven games played, participated for world ranking points only as they had already qualified for the tournament due to their number three world ranking.

The hosts inflicted a first defeat on Trinidad and Tobago, 69-47, leading 21-11; 38-23 and 57-37 at the end of the first three quarters.

St Vincent & The Grenadines got the better of St Lucia to finish one win behind Barbados on eight points. They won 69-50 behind quarterly scores of 16-16, 37-29 and 49-41.

Meanwhile, St Lucia completed and quick double as they tagged The Cayman Islands 37-34. The Cayman Islands held a one-point, 12-11, lead at the completion of the first quarter before St Lucia took charge to win the second and third quarters, 23-20 and 3-26.

Points Standings 

Teams                                      P       W      L        Gf      Ga     Gd     Pts 

*Jamaica                                  7       7       0       539   216   323   14

Trinidad & Tobago                 7       7       0       386   221   165   14

Barbados                                 7       6       1       366   278   88     12

St Vincent & The Grenadines7       5       2       348   315   33     10

Grenada                                  7       4       3       351   350   001   8

USA                                        7       3       4       253   340   -87    6

St Lucia                                   7       2       5       202   386   -184  4

Cayman Islands                      7       1       6       197   344   -147  2

Antigua & Barbuda                7       0       7       202   398   -196  0

Key: P=played; W=win; L=loss; Gf=goals for; Ga=goals against; Gd=goal difference; Pts=points

*Jamaica have already qualified and played for World Ranking points only

