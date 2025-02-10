Asafa Powell’s generosity paves the way for Camperdown netballers

Kingston, Jamaica – The blazing speed and unwavering generosity of Asafa Powell were once again on display—not on the track, but in a heartwarming moment of support for Jamaica’s rising netball stars.

At a recent Sunshine Girls netball match, Powell was approached by a young Camperdown High School student with a bold request: financial assistance to compete in the 2025 Florida Netball Classic, scheduled for April 19-20 in Miramar, Florida.

Powell, never one to turn away from a cause close to his heart, immediately answered the call, donating $450,000 to cover travel expenses for three young athletes—Mahalia Mills, Lasana Cooper, and Rihanna Lewis—ensuring their participation on the international stage.

Adding to his already remarkable gesture, Powell also gifted each player a brand-new pair of sneakers, courtesy of his longtime sponsor, Puma.

A lifetime for young athletes

The official cheque handover took place through the Sagicor Foundation on Friday, marking another milestone in Powell’s commitment to youth and sports development.

Troy Yorke, Camperdown’s team manager and assistant bursar, expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the donation, highlighting the transformative impact of Powell’s support:

“This means so much to us. These girls love netball, and Asafa’s generosity will allow them to compete. His support not only gets them to Florida but also inspires them to keep pushing for excellence.”

A legacy of giving back

Camperdown High has long been a force to be reckoned with at the Florida Netball Classic, having competed consistently for over a decade and even clinching the Under-19 title in 2015. Powell, well aware of the struggles young athletes face, explained why this initiative held deep personal significance for him:

“I was raised to be a people person, and I’m blessed to be in a position where I can give back. As an athlete, I know how hard it is to reach the top, so seeing the smiles on their faces and knowing they have this opportunity makes me just as happy.”

His selfless contribution is yet another chapter in his storied legacy—not just as a global sprinting icon, but as a champion for young Jamaicans striving for excellence in sports.

More than just a sprinting icon

Asafa Powell’s impact transcends his record-breaking career on the track. While the world remembers him as the “Sub-10 King”, his dedication to uplifting the next generation proves that his greatest victories might not be on the track, but in the lives he touches.

As Mills, Cooper, and Lewis prepare to take the court in Florida, they do so knowing they carry the backing of a legend—one whose support has given them more than just a chance to compete, but a belief in their limitless potential.