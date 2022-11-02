Alick Athanaze hundred powers Volcanoes to comfortable win

Alick Athanaze struck a maiden List A hundred as Windward Islands Volcanoes opened their Super50 Cup campaign with a 28-run victory over Guyana Harpy Eagles on Monday.

Sent in at Queen’s Park Oval in the Zone A contest, Volcanoes marched to 296 for four off their 50 overs with the left-handed Athanaze gathering 133 from 140 balls, while counting a dozen fours and four sixes.

Opener Johnson Charles, fresh from West Indies’ failed Twenty20 World Cup trip to Australia, chipped in with 64 from 63 deliveries while Kavem Hodge hit 42 from 57 balls.

In reply, Harpy Eagles were held to 268 all out in the 47th over, West Indies’ newest Test recruit Tagenarine Chanderpaul top scoring with 48 from 47 balls.

Tevin Imlach chimed in with 36 from 46 balls, Kevin Sinclair belted 33 from 23 balls and Gudakesh Motie, an unbeaten 31 from 27 deliveries but Harpy Eagles never found the crucial partnership they required.

Lively seamer Shadrack Descarte snatched three for 41, first claiming the key wicket of Chanderpaul before returning to knock over Romario Shepherd (1) and Clinton Pestano (5) in successive overs to leave the run chase in tatters at 194 for eight in the 38th over.

The first half of the contest belonged solely to Athanaze, the 23-year-old handing his side a superb start, first in a 119-run, first-wicket stand with Charles and then in a 127-run, second-wicket partnership with Hodge.

Charles lashed two fours and five sixes before falling in the 23rd over and Hodge counted two fours and a six before perishing in the 44th over, seven deliveries after the demise of Athanaze.

The Dominican raised his hundred in style with two successive boundaries to square leg off fast bowler Shepherd in the 36th over before eventually holing out to long on off left-arm spinner Motie, the best Harpy Eagles bowler with two for 57.

Athanaze was one of three wickets to fall for 11 runs before Descarte (21 not out) and Sunil Ambris (16 not out) put on a brisk 39 in an unbroken fifth wicket stand.

Facing a stiff run chase, Harpy Eagles were given a flying start by Chanderpaul and Anthony Bramble (18) who posted a hasty 44 from 38 balls.

However, Bramble perished lbw to seamer Ryan John (2-54) in the seventh over and left-hander Shimron Hetmyer followed for 12 in the 11th over, caught at short mid-wicket off Kenneth Dember (2-46).

And when Chanderpaul was brilliantly taken at backward point in the 14th over, Harpy Eagles were slipping at 80 for three.

Captain Leon Johnson (22) then posted 37 for the fourth wicket with Imlach who in turn added a further 48 for the fifth with Sherfane Rutherford (28) before a collapse saw five wickets go down for 55 runs.

Motie and Veerasammy Permaul (28) made a last-gasp effort in a 48-run, last-wicket stand but Harpy Eagles left it too late.

-CMC