Alia Atkinson Suffers Disqualification at FINA World Short Course Championship

Jamaica’s swimming star Alia Atkinson was sensationally disqualified from the semi-finals of the women’s 50-metre breaststroke on the opening day of the FINA World Short Course Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), yesterday.

The five-time Olympian and defending champion from China 2018 and world record holder with 28.56 seconds, finished second in the semi-finals swimming from lane four in the 25m pool at Etihad Arena.

However, she was subsequently flagged for what is believed to be a downward dolphin kick prior to the finish of the race.

The 33-year-old Atkinson, who also holds the 100m breaststroke short-course record of 1:02.36 minutes, could make amends when she contests that event on Sunday while teaming up with Keanan Dols, Sidrell Williams and Zaneta Alvaranga, for the mixed relays action in between.

The quartet is set to contest the 4x50m mixed freestyle relay today.

Meanwhile, Dols placed 31st out of42 swimmers in the 200m butterfly with a time of 2:00.52 minutes. He also competed in the 200m individual medley (IM), placing 29th frim the 36 contestants, with a 2:04.50 minutes clocking.