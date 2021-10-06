Adjustments Made to Reggae Boyz Squad Ahead of Thursday’s Qualifier

Central defender Jamoi Topey and winger Junior Flemmings are the latest Reggae Boyz to have joined up with the group at its hotel in Austin, Texas, ahead of Thursday’s most important FIFA World Cup qualifier against the US.

Both players arrived at the hotel late Tuesday night to complete the squad of 20 players, down from 23 originally selected.

Three players pulled out earlier on Tuesday due to injuries Ethan Pinnock, Liam Moore and Daniel Johnson – while another, West Ham United’s striker Michail Antonio, made himself unavailable for this series of three games.

Topey and his Cavalier goalkeeper and teammate Jeadine White have been drafted in as replacements.

White replaces Dennis Taylor, while Topey replaces Ethan Pinnock, one of the central defenders who had to withdraw due to injury.

The Reggae Boyz are preparing for Thursday’s game at the Q2 Stadium at 6:30 pm. On Monday the Jamaican-based members of the delegation arrived in Austin, while others from Europe trickled in from Monday night through to Tuesday afternoon.

They held practice at the Austin Bold Football Club on Tuesday, minus Topey and Flemmings, and are expected to have their obligatory one-hour practice at the Q2 Stadium today.

The Jamaicans have had an extremely slow start to life in the final round of qualification and are already behind the eight-ball.

They find themselves at the foot of the table on one point, with Mexico leading on seven, followed by Canada, US and Panama on five points, with Costa Rica, Honduras and El Salvador on two points each.

After Thursday’s game, the Reggae Boyz will return home on Friday to get themselves back up for Sunday’s game against Canada and home in Kingston, before traveling to San Pedro Sula in Honduras to face that country on Wednesday, October 13.

The Jamaicans have lost two of three games thus far, and are in dire need of points if they are to mount a comeback in the race for one of three automatic qualification berths.

However, if they finish in fourth place, they still earn the right to enter an Inter-Continental play-off for a last chance at glory in Qatar 2022.