117th T&T Golf Open set to make history with new champions and first-ever ladies division

The stage is set for an electrifying showdown as Trinidad and Tobago’s premier professional golfer, Ben Martin, embarks on his quest for a record-breaking seventh T&T Golf Open title.

The prestigious tournament, celebrating its 117th edition, will bring together top-tier talent from across the region and beyond.

Martin, a six-time champion, currently shares the record with golfing legend Carlos “Sexy” Baynes. With the professional competition kicking off on March 18 at the St. Andrews Golf Course in Moka, Maraval. Martin is determined to make history.

“I am 100 percent committed to every shot and let the rest happen. There is no guarantee in golf. I have been lucky enough to win the tournament six times in my life,” Martin said, reflecting on his preparation for the tournament.

With a lucrative first-place prize of US$10,000 at stake, Martin is heading into the event with momentum, having secured victory at Brechin Castle, Couva in January and reigning supreme at the Jamaican Open in Montego Bay last November.

- Advertisement -

Fierce competition on the greens

Standing between Martin and his historic win are several formidable challengers, including fellow T&T professionals Anthony Gill and Chris Richards Sr. International competitors, such as Jamaicans Justin Burrowes and Sebert Walker Jr., as well as players from the United States and Bermuda, will also be vying for the coveted title.

“My training leading up to the tournament has been good. It is nice to see how the course has changed. I think we will have a challenging course for the 2025 Trinidad and Tobago Open,” Martin stated, signaling a fierce battle ahead.

Ladies take the spotlight for the first time

In a landmark moment for women’s golf, the T&T Golf Open will feature a Ladies Division for the first time in its storied history. The inaugural competition will tee off on Friday, March 14, at the Plantations Golf Course, Magdalena Beach and Golf Resort in Lowlands, Tobago.

Leading the charge in the Ladies Division is last year’s Caribbean Four-Ball Over-25 champion, Victoria Seenath, alongside rising star, 13-year-old Isabella Ramdeen. They will face off against strong contenders, including Jamaican golfers Jodi Munn-Barrow and Mattea Issa, as well as Barbadian competitors Zerina Belgrave, Carole Jn Marie, and Dawn Biscombe.

Ramdeen is thrilled about the inclusion of female golfers in the Open. “It is very good encouragement for young girls like myself. This gives us an opportunity to develop our game by competing with other ladies from the Caribbean,” she shared, expressing her excitement for the challenge ahead.

Munn-Barrow, who is also the president of the Jamaica Golf Association and Secretary of the Caribbean Golf Association, praised the expansion of the tournament.

“It’s always great when we can include women in any major event, and I am happy that the TTGA made the decision to facilitate this,” she said, acknowledging the significance of the milestone.

Defending champions return to protect their titles

Jamaican golfer Zandre Roye is back to defend his Championship Division crown, having triumphed in the 2024 edition with a commanding score of 292. Local standouts Zico Correia and Chris Richards Jr., winners in 2022 and 2023, respectively, are eager to reclaim the title.

“I am looking forward to defending my championship. This will be my third time playing in the T&T Open. It is a tournament I look forward to every year, and winning last year in Tobago was a wonderful experience and overall a big success for me and my golfing journey,” Roye shared.

Adding to the competition, Barbadian sensation Christopher Jackman, fresh off his Rockley Open victory, is set to make a serious challenge for the crown.

Meanwhile, Trinidadian golfer Liam Bryden hopes to redeem himself after previous struggles.

“My expectations for the tournament are to play how I know I can play and stay focused. I have not had my best performance in past editions due to putting too much pressure on myself. This time, I just want to enjoy the moment and stay in the present,” Bryden said.

International presence elevates the tournament

With over 200 golfers representing 16 countries—including Guyana, Suriname, Antigua and Barbuda, Colombia, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia, St. Kitts & Nevis, Bermuda, Barbados, The Bahamas, Jamaica, Canada, the USA, and the UK—the tournament promises to be a truly global spectacle.

President of the T&T Golf Association (TTGA), Wayne Baptiste, highlighted the challenge ahead for local competitors.

“At present, we have close to 130 players registered for Trinidad and 100 for Tobago. The foreign players will undoubtedly test the skills of our T&T golfers,” he remarked.

This year’s Open will also support the Special Olympics Golf Program, with proceeds from a Two Ball Better Ball competition, set for March 18, benefiting young athletes with disabilities.

“From March 18, we will be hosting a Two Ball Better Ball competition where the proceeds will go towards the development of kids with disabilities who play golf,” Baptiste announced at the tournament’s launch event at the Swing Golf Simulator & Lounge in Newtown, Port of Spain.