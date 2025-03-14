NewsCaribbeanTurks and Caicos

US warns Americans not to travel with firearms or ammo to Turks and Caicos

Turks and Caicos
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The U.S. Department of State has issued a forceful warning to American travelers, urging them to leave all firearms and ammunition at home when visiting the Turks and Caicos Islands.

A newly updated travel advisory explicitly details the severe legal repercussions of bringing even a single bullet into the popular Caribbean destination.

The Level 2 advisory, updated on March 4, 2025, highlights the islands’ unwavering stance on firearms and ammunition, emphasizing the growing number of Americans facing detention for unintentional possession.

“Firearms and ammunition, including single bullets brought by mistake in carry-on bags or luggage, are illegal,” the advisory states. “Police strictly enforce these laws, even at the airport when travelers are leaving. Travelers face arrest, jail time, and heavy fines. Some U.S. citizens have been detained and unable to depart for several weeks or more after being found with bullets in their luggage. Offenders can face 12 years or more in prison.”

The State Department underscores the seriousness of the situation, noting that while the law allows for some exceptions and discretion, “the Department of State cannot guarantee your release.”

- Advertisement -

The advisory also provides clear instructions to travelers: “Check your luggage and hand baggage carefully for bullets or firearms before leaving the United States. Do not bring these items to the Turks and Caicos Islands.”

In response to the updated advisory, Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Zhavargo Jolly, released a statement, saying, “We are committed to ensuring that every visitor enjoys a safe, secure, and seamless vacation in our ‘Beautiful by Nature’ destination. While the advisory has not changed in its overall assessment, it reinforces the importance of our strict firearm regulations, which are in place to protect both residents and visitors.”

Beyond the firearms warning, the advisory reiterates concerns about crime, primarily in Providenciales, where “most crime occurs.” The advisory also notes that “police may have limited investigatory resources.”

Travelers are urged to “avoid walking alone and at night,” “not answer your door at your hotel/residence unless you know who it is,” and “not physically resist any robbery attempt.”

The U.S. Embassy Nassau, located in The Bahamas, which provides consular services for the Turks and Caicos Islands, is actively assisting detained Americans.

However, officials emphasize that prevention is the most effective strategy.

The advisory also recommends travelers “enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency,” “prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations,” and “buy insurance before you travel.”

This warning comes amidst a notable increase in incidents since late 2023, with at least five Americans having been arrested in the Turks and Caicos Islands since December on suspicion of possessing ammunition. Recent cases like that of Ryan Watson, arrested in April 2024 for unknowingly carrying ammunition, highlight the strict enforcement of these laws.

More Stories

Nearly six thousand people killed Haiti in 2024

IACHR expresses concern over worsening security crisis in Haiti

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) has voiced grave concerns over the escalating security crisis in Haiti, citing a surge in extreme violence...
Owen James

Jamaican media mourns the passing of veteran journalist Owen James

The Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of veteran journalist Owen James, hailing him as a trailblazer in...
Barbados to host 69th CARPHA

Barbados to host 69th CARPHA Health Research Conference focused on mental health

Barbados will host the 69th Annual Health Research Conference of the Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) from May 7 to 9, with a...
Stuart Young

Stuart Young to be sworn in as Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago on March 17

Energy Minister Stuart Young is set to be sworn in as Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago on March 17, following Dr. Keith Rowley’s...
Issa Trust Foundation

Issa Trust Foundation expands neonatal training in Jamaica

From February 28 to March 14, 2025, the Issa Trust Foundation spearheaded a critical initiative to enhance neonatal care in Jamaica by providing specialized...
eGov Technology Showcase

Jamaica advances digital transformation at eGov Technology Showcase

The future of Jamaica’s digital transformation took center stage at yesterday’s eGov Jamaica Limited GOJ Digital Government Technology Showcase at the Jamaica Pegasus. The event,...
Jamaica tufton

Jamaica’s health minister: No evidence of forced labor among Cuban medical workers

Jamaica's Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton has dismissed concerns that Cuban medical professionals working in Jamaica are victims of forced labor, reaffirming...
imf

IMF highlights St. Lucia’s strong economic performance

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has commended St. Lucia’s economic recovery, citing strong growth in tourism, construction, and manufacturing. In its 2024 Article IV consultation,...
Dodridge Miller UWI

UWI to Install Dr. Dodridge Miller as seventh Chancellor in historic ceremony

The University of the West Indies (UWI) will officially install Dr. the Most Honourable Dodridge Miller as its seventh Chancellor in a grand ceremony...
Belize Prime Minister John Briceño.

Belize Prime Minister John Briceño sworn in for second term

Amid a fractured opposition and historic voter apathy, John Briceño was sworn in for his second term as Prime Minister of Belize, vowing to...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Miami-Dade Schools Police officer yessenia-sanchez

Former Miami-Dade Schools police officer jailed for attempted murder of ex-boyfriend

Skip to content