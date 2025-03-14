US warns Americans not to travel with firearms or ammo to Turks and Caicos

The U.S. Department of State has issued a forceful warning to American travelers, urging them to leave all firearms and ammunition at home when visiting the Turks and Caicos Islands.

A newly updated travel advisory explicitly details the severe legal repercussions of bringing even a single bullet into the popular Caribbean destination.

The Level 2 advisory, updated on March 4, 2025, highlights the islands’ unwavering stance on firearms and ammunition, emphasizing the growing number of Americans facing detention for unintentional possession.

“Firearms and ammunition, including single bullets brought by mistake in carry-on bags or luggage, are illegal,” the advisory states. “Police strictly enforce these laws, even at the airport when travelers are leaving. Travelers face arrest, jail time, and heavy fines. Some U.S. citizens have been detained and unable to depart for several weeks or more after being found with bullets in their luggage. Offenders can face 12 years or more in prison.”

The State Department underscores the seriousness of the situation, noting that while the law allows for some exceptions and discretion, “the Department of State cannot guarantee your release.”

The advisory also provides clear instructions to travelers: “Check your luggage and hand baggage carefully for bullets or firearms before leaving the United States. Do not bring these items to the Turks and Caicos Islands.”

In response to the updated advisory, Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Zhavargo Jolly, released a statement, saying, “We are committed to ensuring that every visitor enjoys a safe, secure, and seamless vacation in our ‘Beautiful by Nature’ destination. While the advisory has not changed in its overall assessment, it reinforces the importance of our strict firearm regulations, which are in place to protect both residents and visitors.”

Beyond the firearms warning, the advisory reiterates concerns about crime, primarily in Providenciales, where “most crime occurs.” The advisory also notes that “police may have limited investigatory resources.”

Travelers are urged to “avoid walking alone and at night,” “not answer your door at your hotel/residence unless you know who it is,” and “not physically resist any robbery attempt.”

The U.S. Embassy Nassau, located in The Bahamas, which provides consular services for the Turks and Caicos Islands, is actively assisting detained Americans.

However, officials emphasize that prevention is the most effective strategy.

The advisory also recommends travelers “enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency,” “prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations,” and “buy insurance before you travel.”

This warning comes amidst a notable increase in incidents since late 2023, with at least five Americans having been arrested in the Turks and Caicos Islands since December on suspicion of possessing ammunition. Recent cases like that of Ryan Watson, arrested in April 2024 for unknowingly carrying ammunition, highlight the strict enforcement of these laws.