US plans to deport over 100 nationals from Dominica

The Dominica government has confirmed that the United States has identified at least 104 Dominican nationals residing illegally in the country and is preparing to deport them in line with U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, speaking at a press conference on Monday, said U.S. authorities have informed his government of the pending deportations but have yet to release the names of those affected.

“They are not in a position to give those names until those persons are in their custody. Our embassy in Washington is in touch with the State Department to share information with us,” Skerrit stated. He also revealed that at least four Dominicans are currently in U.S. custody awaiting deportation.

The Dominican government is working to facilitate travel documentation for those who lack proper paperwork due to prolonged stays in the United States.

In response to the situation, Skerrit emphasized the need to quickly fill the position of Consul General in New York to handle deportation-related matters. He noted that only a Dominican national—rather than a U.S. citizen—can hold the role, as it involves coordination with the State Department and other agencies.

According to data from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as of November 2024, over 90,000 Caribbean nationals are among the 1.4 million noncitizens in the United States who have been ordered deported but remain in the country. These numbers have likely increased, and under the new Donald Trump administration, U.S. authorities have already begun mass deportation raids across major cities.

The ICE data highlights individuals from across the Caribbean, including Haiti, Cuba, the Bahamas, Jamaica, and others. Among them are 104 nationals from Dominica—the same group now facing imminent deportation.

The issue of deportations is expected to be discussed at the upcoming Caribbean Community (CARICOM) meeting in Barbados, where regional leaders may seek a collective approach. However, Skerrit made it clear that he respects the U.S. government’s right to enforce immigration laws.

“Mr. Trump was elected by the people of the United States. He said to them what he was going to do, and he is doing it. We respect that,” Skerrit stated.

He acknowledged that most countries practice deportation policies and said Dominica will continue to cooperate with U.S. authorities to facilitate the repatriation of nationals who do not have legal status.