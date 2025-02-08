US fugitive extradited from Trinidad to face murder charges

U.S. fugitive Vincent Roberts was extradited from Trinidad and Tobago to the United States on February 5, where he faces charges of attempted murder and weapons possession in New York. If convicted, Roberts could face up to 25 years in prison.

Roberts, a U.S. permanent resident, was originally charged in September 2021 but fled to Trinidad and Tobago in December 2022 while out on bond awaiting trial. Authorities in New York issued an arrest warrant in January 2023, charging him with attempted murder, attempted assault, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. The U.S. formally requested his extradition in January 2024, and he was arrested in Laventille on April 17, 2024.

On January 22, 2025, Attorney General Reginald Armour signed a Warrant of Removal, clearing the way for Roberts’ extradition. He was escorted to the U.S. by Deputy Marshals from the U.S. Marshals Service and Special Agents from the U.S. Diplomatic Security Service.

Several agencies played key roles in the extradition, including the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs, Trinidad and Tobago Customs and Immigration, the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the U.S. Department of Justice Office of International Affairs (OIA), the New York City Police Department (NYPD), and the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Jenifer Neidhart de Ortiz highlighted the strong law enforcement ties between the two nations, stating:

“This extradition is the third fugitive return in the last three months and is indicative of the strong law enforcement relationships and close cooperation between the United States and Trinidad and Tobago, as we continue to work together to make our countries safer.”

Roberts is expected to be arraigned in New York in the coming days.