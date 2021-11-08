US Embassy Postpones All Visa Appointments in Haiti

The Embassy of the United States in Haiti has announced the postponement of all visa appointments until Friday, November 12.

In making the recent announcement, US officials said the Embassy remains open to services for US citizens in the country.

“Please avoid unnecessary travel and remain vigilant as the security situation continues to be highly unpredictable,” the Embassy officials stated.

”As a reminder, Haiti has a Level 4 “Do not travel Advisory for kidnapping, crime, and civil unrest.”

The travel advisory for Haiti, available at travel.state.gov, notes that kidnapping is widespread and victims regularly include U.S. citizens.

The Embassy noted that those deciding to travel and/or remain in Haiti should carefully consider the information available on travel.state.gov regarding the extremely high risk of the kidnapping threat in Haiti.

US citizens have been warned to avoid all non-essential travel to Haiti; while those in the country should use extreme caution when traveling; they should avoid demonstrations and crowds, avoid driving through roadblocks, monitor local media and practice contingency plans for shelter in place and/or accessing airports.

CMC