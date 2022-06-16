Unilever Caribbean Limited to Send Home More Than 100 Workers

The manufacturing company, Unilever Caribbean Ltd (UCL), says it will dismiss more than 100 workers as it closes its manufacturing plants in Trinidad and Tobago.

In a statement, the company, a subsidiary of Unilever Overseas Holdings AG, said it had given official notice of retrenchment to 118 workers.

“Before instituting this retrenchment exercise, UCL engaged in extensive consultations with the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU). These in-depth discussions were meant to reach a mutually agreeable outcome, if at all possible, in the interest of all parties, especially the affected workers,” said UCL, which sold its local operations to international company Upfield in 2018 for €6.825 billion (TT$48,252 billion).

- Advertisement -

The local subsidiary had been operating in three segments, personal care, home care, and food. The home care category is manufactured at its operations in Trinidad while UCL acts as a distributor for the rest of its parent company products.

UCL was incorporated in 1929, and an official of the OWTU, told a local newspaper that there is a belief that the company will move its operations to countries in Latin America with larger land space.

“After 93 years, they are shutting down. Sooner or later all our manufacturing will become warehouses,” the union official said.

UCL said it would continue to prioritize the safety of workers and equipment and that it “will abide by and operate in accordance with all legal obligations in all matters relating to this decision.

“The company wishes to express its deep appreciation for the service and contribution made by its employees over the past years,” the statement added.

CMC/