Trinidad and Tobago announces Eid-ul-Fitr and Shouter Baptist Liberation Day as public holidays

Trinidad and Tobago is set to enjoy a long weekend as the Office of the President announced that President Paula-Mae Weekes has declared Sunday, March 30, 2025, a public holiday in recognition of Eid-ul-Fitr.

This important day marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, and is celebrated by Muslims worldwide with prayers, feasts, and charitable acts.

Eid-ul-Fitr is especially significant in Trinidad and Tobago, where Islam is a major religion practiced by a significant portion of the population. The Muslim community, which makes up around 5-10% of the country’s population, has a long-standing history in the nation. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated with gatherings, feasts, and a focus on giving back to the community through charity, making it one of the most cherished religious observances for Muslims in the country.

In addition to Eid-ul-Fitr, the country will also observe Shouter Baptist Liberation Day on the same date, which is a public holiday in recognition of the freedom of the Shouter Baptists. Shouter Baptist Liberation Day honors the 1996 repeal of the ban on the Shouter Baptist faith, a religion predominantly followed by Afro-Trinidadians. The Shouter Baptist community, which represents a sizable portion of the population, celebrates the day with religious ceremonies, processions, and reflections on the long struggle for religious freedom. The day is a reminder of the resilience and cultural significance of the Shouter Baptist community in the national fabric.

The announcement from the President confirmed that Monday, March 31, 2025, will also be a public holiday in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr, while Tuesday, April 1, 2025, will be another public holiday in commemoration of Shouter Baptist Liberation Day.

The additional public holidays were declared following recommendations from the Cabinet, allowing citizens to enjoy a long weekend celebrating both these significant events in the country’s cultural and religious calendar. These holidays not only reflect the religious diversity of Trinidad and Tobago.