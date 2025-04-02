Trinidad and Tobago among winners of World Summit Awards 2024

Trinidad and Tobago has been named one of the 45 winners of the prestigious World Summit Awards (WSA) 2024, recognized for its initiatives that align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Caribbean nation was among 63 countries initially shortlisted for the award, which will be presented at the World Summit Awards ceremony in Hyderabad, India, next week.

The Network of Rural Women Producers of Trinidad and Tobago (NRWPTT) announced that the country will now have the opportunity to showcase its winning entry, which falls under the “Government and Citizen Engagement” category, to the jury for the final award during the event from April 6-9.

NRWPTT president Gia Gaspard-Taylor, who also serves as the UNESCO World Summit Awards National Expert, will speak at the event on April 8. Gaspard-Taylor will address the theme, “The Human Costs of Digital Divides,” as part of a panel moderated by Dr. Peter A. Bruck, an entrepreneurial scholar with expertise in media, technology, and social transformation.

The winning initiative, the Trinidad and Tobago Local TT – Public Engagement and Service Delivery Platform, exemplifies how technology can transform lives by improving public services and fostering greater engagement. According to NRWPTT, the platform reflects the Ministry’s commitment to advancing the SDGs and driving progress through innovative solutions.