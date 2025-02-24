Three American women found dead in Belize hotel

Authorities in Belize have launched an investigation into the mysterious deaths of three American women at a hotel in San Pedro.

The victims, identified as Kaoutar Naqqad, 23, Imane Mallah, 24, and Wafae El-Arar, 26, were all U.S. citizens but were born in Morocco. They had checked into the Royal Kahal Beach Resort on February 19 and were discovered unresponsive in their suite by hotel staff on the weekend.

According to police reports, housekeeping had made multiple attempts to contact the women but received no response. Using a master key, staff accessed the room and found the three women unresponsive in different areas of the suite. Authorities were immediately alerted, and emergency responders later confirmed the women were deceased. Initial observations noted vomit and froth around their mouths, leading police to suspect a possible drug overdose.

Police Commissioner Chester Williams stated that a thorough search of the suite revealed no signs of forced entry or physical injuries. However, alcohol and gummies were found in the room. “We’re not saying at this time that the gummies caused death, but we’re looking at every possibility,” Williams said. Investigators are working to determine whether the gummies were brought into Belize or purchased locally.

Surveillance footage confirmed that the women had entered their suite on Thursday and were not seen exiting afterward. Williams also confirmed that no one else was observed entering the room.

A postmortem examination conducted by the National Forensic Service is expected to provide further insight into the cause of death. Preliminary assessments suggest that the women may have been deceased for approximately 20 hours before their bodies were discovered.

The victims were scheduled to leave Belize on February 23. Their families have been contacted, and the U.S. Embassy is assisting with the ongoing investigation. As authorities continue their inquiries, they urge anyone with relevant information to come forward.