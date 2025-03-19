NewsCaribbeanGuyana

Stranded pygmy whale rescued in Guyana through collaborative effort

By Jovani Davis

A young pygmy whale stranded along the Buxton Foreshore in East Coast Demerara was successfully rescued on March 18 in a joint effort by the University of Guyana and the Ministry of Agriculture.

The stranded whale, requiring urgent intervention, was attended to by a team of marine biologists, fisheries officers, and conservation experts. Chief Fisheries Officer Denzil Roberts, along with Fisheries Officers Kadeem Jacobs and Phillip Williams, worked alongside biologists Mark Ram, Eric Stoll, Rovindra Lavenarine, and Elford Liverpool from the University of Guyana’s Department of Biology and the Centre for the Study of Biological Diversity. Local community members also played a crucial role in the rescue operation.

The team quickly assessed the pygmy whale’s health, identified its species, and took measures to minimize stress. To keep it stable, they used wet towels and water for hydration before carefully transporting the animal to the Demerara Estuary. The whale was successfully released near the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) in Georgetown.

Pygmy sperm whales are unique among marine mammals for their ability to release an ink-like substance to evade predators, making this rescue a rare opportunity for conservationists to observe the species up close.

The rescue was a coordinated effort involving multiple agencies, including the Guyana Wildlife Conservation and Management Commission (GWCMC), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Guyana Police Force, and MARAD. Their swift response highlights Guyana’s growing commitment to marine conservation, ensuring that vulnerable marine life receives the care and protection needed for survival.

This successful operation serves as a reminder of the importance of rapid intervention and collaborative conservation efforts in safeguarding Guyana’s rich marine biodiversity.

 

