St Lucia Government Marks 100 Days in Office

The ruling St Lucia Labour Party (SLP) government marked its first 100 days in office over the weekend promising to roll out “new and innovative” policies to spur economic growth in all sectors.

“My administration will present its first budget to parliament in the first quarter of 2022,” Prime Minister Phillip J. Pierre said, adding that the achievements over the first 100 days are “just the beginning.

“We are happy to report that there are signs of a silver lining in the menacing clouds. We are forecasting a good tourism season starting in early December and going well into 2022. The other sectors are expected to pick up as we get control of the (coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with increase vaccination in the weeks and months ahead.”

Pierre led the SLP to a convincing 13-4 victory in the 17-member Parliament in the July 26 general election. Two other seats were won by independent candidates, including a former prime minister, Stephenson King. The two independents have since joined the SLP government.

In his “scorecard” of achievements published here, Phillip said the voters had rescued St. Lucia ‘from a steep downward economic and social trajectory for five long years.

“The landslide victory ushered in a new administration under my leadership as Prime Minister. You gave us the mandate to advance the socio-economic development of our country for the next five-year term.

He said that his administration “took up office in very difficult financial circumstances,” but that “from day one we had to manage the many challenges of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The last incompetent administration left behind a government structure with very tight fiscal space to fund any program- to ease the pain that you had been experiencing since March 2020. The concessionary loans and grants obtained by the last government had been squandered on pet capital projects instead of income support for the people who needed it.”

But Pierre said that in spite of the difficult financial situation “we were able to deliver to you in the first 100 days” adding “this is just the beginning and we are determined to keep the pledges that we made to you.”

In a booklet released here, the government highlighted several initiatives in the health sector including the provision of equipment, retooling education and paying facilities fees for 14,180 primary and 10 760 secondary school students, the successful full face-to-face re-opening of schools, and securing 4000 laptops for students.

In addition, the document makes reference to an estimated EC$10.8 million (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) being used to assist the poor and vulnerable in repairing homes in deplorable conditions. It also pointed to the EC$4.2 million rent reprieve for residential and commercial tenants in the capita, decriminalizing 30 grams of cannabis for recreational use and ensuring monetary support to farmers and fisherfolk.

Regarding security, the document listed procurement of vehicles for the police and training and hiring 49 new special police constables, while also noting initiatives in tourism, agriculture and youth and sports development.

