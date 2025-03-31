NewsCaribbeanJamaica

St. Catherine labourer wins J$245 million Super Lotto jackpot

By Joanne Clark

A St. Catherine labourer has struck it big, winning the J$245 million Super Lotto jackpot. The lucky ticket, bearing the numbers 06, 10, 12, 15, 22, and Superball 10, secured the massive prize in the Friday, February 28, 2025, draw.

This marks the second Super Lotto jackpot win of the year, following a J$258 million payout in January. Overcome with joy, the winner repeatedly exclaimed, “Me happy, man! Me happy!” as he processed his life-changing windfall. Despite his excitement, he shared his plans for the money, stating, “I’ll be investing the money and using it to make some moves to turn my life around.” He also emphasized his commitment to securing his children’s education.

At the handover ceremony, Stefan Miller, Acting CEO of Supreme Ventures Gaming Limited, celebrated the milestone. “Every Super Lotto ticket carries the potential to transform lives, and today we celebrate another dream realized,” he said. “We are pleased to have changed the life of another hardworking Jamaican and given them the opportunity to uplift their family.”

Super Lotto is played across six Caribbean territories—Jamaica, Barbados, St. Kitts & Nevis, Anguilla, Antigua, and St. Maarten. Draws take place every Tuesday and Friday at 8:30 PM.

 

