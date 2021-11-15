Son of St Lucia’s First Chief Minister Becomes Governor-General

The son of St Lucia’s first chief minister has been appointed acting Governor-General of St. Lucia, according to an official statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister.

It said that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth had approved the appointment of Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles, whose father, George Frederick Lawrence Charles, was the founding member of the now ruling St. Lucia Labour Party (SLP) and served as chief minister from 1960-64.

The statement said that the new acting head of state, was sworn in at the Official Residence of the Governor-General on Thursday, and that during his professional career which spanned over 30 years, served in the public service in various capacities, the longest being as a tax professional within the Department of Inland Revenue for more than 25 years.

Charles replaces Sir Neville Cenac who demitted office on October 31. He had been to the post in January 2018.

CMC